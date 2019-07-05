'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips expecting first child

July 5 (UPI) -- American idol winner Phillip Phillips is going to be a dad.

The 28-year-old singer announced on Instagram he's expecting his first child, a boy, with wife Hannah Phillips in the fall.

Phillips shared a photo of himself and Hannah posing with a sonogram and a onesie reading "gentleman." Hannah cradles her baby bump in the picture.

"Phillip and Hannah sittin' in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall! #P^3," Phillips captioned the post.

Hannah shared a black-and-white version of the picture on her own account.

"We've been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months," she wrote.

Phillips and Hannah met at an event for Phillips' sister's charity, Mission Change. The couple married at the Resora Plantation in Albany, Ga., in October 2015.

"I'm so excited," Phillips told People at the time. "What I love most about her is she's my best friend and I can tell her anything. I just love her."

"I feel like when I met Phillip, he was the answer to so many questions I had," Hannah said. "He just makes everything make sense for me."

Phillips won American Idol Season 11 in 2012. He is known for the singles "Home," "Gone, Gone, Gone" and "Raging Fire," and last released the album Collateral in January 2018.