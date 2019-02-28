Patricia Arquette (R) and Eric White attend the Critics' Choice Awards on January 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

David Arquette (R) and Christina McLarty attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Patricia Arquette discussed her brother David Arquette wrestling on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Patricia Arquette says David Arquette's return to wrestling "really scares" her.

The 50-year-old actress discussed her brother wrestling on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following the actor's heart attack.

"Well, first of all, you know he was the world champion of wrestling many, many years ago. So this is a revival of his wrestling career," Patricia told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And it is scary."

"I mean, he's older now. He had a heart attack. And now he's wrestling!" she said.

Patricia said David had a heart attack about a year or year and a half ago. She told DeGeneres is too nervous to watch her brother's wrestling matches.

"Yeah, it really scares me. So I actually don't watch the matches because it would terrify me too much," the star explained.

David made his WCW debut in 2000 after starring in the wrestling film Ready to Rumble. He was named WCW World Heavyweight Champion in April 2000 after teaming with Dallas Page against Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett.

The Scream star made his WWE debut in 2010, and started competing again in 2018. He was hospitalized in November after competing in a "death match" with Nick Gage.

Patricia will play DeeDee Blanchard in the new Hulu miniseries The Act, which premieres March 20. She will also star in the comedy film Otherhood, which is based on the William Sutcliffe novel Whatever Makes You Happy.