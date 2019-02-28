Dan Reynolds, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman (left to right) perform on "Today" on June 26, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dan Reynolds (second from right), pictured with Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon (left to right) of Imagine Dragons, spoke out following criticism from Slipknot singer Corey Taylor and others in the music industry. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dan Reynolds says hate for his band Imagine Dragons has added to his longtime depression.

The 31-year-old singer spoke out Wednesday on Instagram following criticism from Slipknot member Corey Taylor and others in the music industry.

"For a decade now I've dealt with critics and other bands saying extremely harsh things about my band," Reynolds wrote. "Words filled with vile and hate meant to feed humanities need to laugh at each other's imperfections and fails.

"I've stood silently and taken it for years. It has added to the depression I've dealt with since youth. I don't say this in search of sympathy, but just as a fact," he said.

"It's not the person that causes me the feelings of stress and depression, but what it does to the world we as a band have created," the star explained. "How it could possibly make a kid feel 'not cool' listening to imagine dragons. I hate that thought."

Reynolds called out Slipknot, The 1975, Foster the People and Smashing Pumpkins for speaking poorly of Imagine Dragons instead of supporting the group as a fellow artist.

"I don't feel anger towards them actually, just more of sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality," he said. "I wish it felt like a place where artists stood by each other and supported one another - regardless of our different tastes and voices.

Reynolds said Imagine Dragons will keep on making music and spreading a message of positivity and empowerment.

"My band mates are some of my best friends. We are authentically ourselves and strive to bring positivity and empowerment to the world. We'll continue to do just that," he wrote.

Taylor had said in an interview with Jonesy's Jukebox last week Imagine Dragons has replaced Nickelback as the most-hated band in music.

"They are passing the baton to Imagine Dragons," Taylor said of Nickelback. "And I love it."

"[Imagine Dragons is] awful, so that's cool," he added. "Yeah, people are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback and then just turning their irksome ire towards Imagine Dragons."

Imagine Dragons last released the album Origins in November. The group is known for such singles as "Radioactive," "Demons," "On Top of the World" and "Thunder."