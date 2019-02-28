Selena Gomez attends the 2008 Teen Choice Awards on August 3, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
"Wizards of Waverly Place" cast members, (L-R) Jake T. Austin, Selena Gomez, Maria Canals Barrera, Jennifer Stone and David Henrie appear backstage after the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 12, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
(L-R) Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 39th American Music Awards on November 20, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Selena Gomez performs on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on July 26, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards on August 25, 2013. Selena was nominated for two awards and took home the Moonman for Best Pop Video. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Getaway" in Los Angeles on August 26, 2013. UPI/Jim Ruymen | License Photo
Texas native Selena Gomez performs during halfime of the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 28, 2013. The Thanksgiving Day performace kicked off The Salvation Army's 123rd Red Kettle Campaign. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez performs on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 10, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. Gomez took home the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and made a heartfelt acceptance speech
addressing her struggle with depression. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Selena Gomez performs onstage at WE Day California on April 7, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Executive producer and actress Selena Gomez attends the premiere of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" on the Paramount Pictures Studios lot in Los Angeles on March 30, 2017. | License Photo
Selena Gomez hosts We Day California on April 27, 2017. WE Charity, formerly known as Free The Children, is a worldwide development charity and youth empowerment movement founded in 1995 by human rights advocates Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo