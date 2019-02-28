Benny Blanco (R) and Lil Dicky attend the American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

J Balvin attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Selena Gomez teamed with J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy on the new song "I Can't Get Enough." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez has a new song out with J Balvin.

The 26-year-old singer teamed with J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy on "I Can't Get Enough," which debuted Thursday.

"I Can't Get Enough" features a stripped-down beat and Gomez's vocals in the chorus. The official audio features a photo of Gomez, J Balvin, Blanco and Tainy under a white comforter.

Blanco had promoted the song in a tweet Wednesday ahead of its release.

"tomorrow. 5AM PST. I CAN'T GET ENOUGH @JBALVIN Tainy @selenagomez," he wrote.

"I Can't Get Enough" is Gomez's first release since the Julia Michaels song "Anxiety," which debuted in January. Gomez hasn't released an album since Revival in 2015, but was spotted leaving a studio Tuesday in Los Angeles.

