Kodak Black eyes October jail release after 3 charges dropped

April 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Kodak Black could get an early release from jail after three charges against him were dropped on Tuesday.

Charges of gun possession, marijuana possession and neglecting a child were dropped against Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave. He will now likely be released in October instead of January 2019.

The three dropped charges were the most serious of seven charges that South Florida prosecutors slapped on the rapper after police raided his Broward County home in January. Black was on probation at the time of the raid and faced up to 12 years in prison.

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that his client admitted to violating his probation by driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity and will get credit for time served.

Three other charges were dropped in February.

"Kodak [and I] are extremely happy to resolve this case with an excellent resolution," Cohen said. "It was very nice to deal with a fair judge who understood the circumstances -- along with prosecutors."