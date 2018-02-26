Home / Entertainment News

Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for domestic violence and battery on a police officer.

The Melrose Place alum was taken to Ventura County Jail by the Thousand Oaks Police Department after Locklear's brother called to report that she had been fighting with her boyfriend. Police observed a visible mark on the boyfriend with Locklear becoming combative as they attempted to put her into custody, TMZ reported.

Locklear was charged with one count of felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel.

Locklear was released after posting bail, E! News reported. A court date has been set for March 13.

The actress was previously arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence, charges that were later dismissed with Locklear being sentenced to three years of informal probation. She last made headlines in September after she was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

