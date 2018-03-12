WWE's Jeff Hardy arrested for DWI

March 12 (UPI) -- WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has been arrested for driving while impaired in Concord, N.C., after he crashed his car.

Hardy was driving northbound on the Concord Parkway Saturday when he ran off road and hit 105 feet of guardrail before spinning out on control, according to the arrest report obtained by CBS Sports.

The professional wrestler was released from jail shortly afterwards. He has a court date scheduled for April 16 and his drivers license has been revoked for a minimum of 30 days.

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions," WWE said inn a statement. "We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."

Hardy, a former World and Tag Team Champion best known as one half of The Hardy Boyz alongside his brother Matt Hardy, has been out of action in WWE since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September.

Hardy has a history of substance abuse with WWE giving him a 60-day suspension before WrestleMania 24 in 2008 following his second wellness policy violation. He is also known for competing in an infamous Heavyweight Championship match against Sting during his time in TNA where Sting forcefully pinned Hardy who was inebriated.