Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Central Lake Armor Express has received a $59.3 million contract to provide armor for the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as data reports on the armor inserts.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, calls for Central Lake to produce more than 65,000 Plate Carrier Generation III - Soft Armor Inserts and data reports for the Marines.

The Marines and the Army collaborated to design the lightweight Generation III, after calls for lighter armor from commanders in 2016.

The Marines have obligated $2.2 million on first delivery of the first delivery order immediately following the contract award.

Work on the contract will be performed in Central Lake, Mich., and is expected to be complete by October 2023.

This contract was competitively procured after the Federal Business Opportunities received 13 offers.

The Marine Corps issued a $62 million contract in September to Vertical Protective Apparel, based in Shrewsbury, N.J., for more than 225,000 of the Plate Carrier Generation III armor systems.

The system is intended to offer increased mobility, lighter weight, a better fit and "additional modularity to support various types of missions."