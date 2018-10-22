A munitions load truck containing AIM-120 Advanced Medium Air-to-Air Missiles and AIM-9 Sidewinders is used for an F-22 Raptor weapons load training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 15, 2018. Photo by Airman 1st Class Caitlin Russell/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems has been awarded a contract modification by the Air Force for work on the Advance Medium Range Air to Air Missile, or AMRAAM, for several foreign militaries.

The $62 million contract modification, awarded Friday by the Department of Defense, covers Phase 5 activities for drawings for the form, fit and function refresh of AMRAAM guidance sections under a foreign military sales agreement for Australia, Norway, Japan, Romania and Turkey.

Currently, 37 countries have bought AMRAAM missiles, which are integrated into fighter jets such as the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Harrier, Gripen, Tornado and Typhoon.

The AIM-120 missile has experienced more than 4,200 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories, according to Raytheon.

Raytheon offers the missiles in two types -- AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7. Both are also the only air-to-air missile qualified on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, and already have U.S. Marine Corp's F-35B initial operational capability.

For the new contract, the Air Force has obligated $6.1 million in foreign military sales funds to Raytheon at the time of award. Work will be done in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2020.