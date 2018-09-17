Army Reserve Spc. Khoury Thorpe, from the 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 55th Sustainment Brigade, 310th Sustainment Command, issues interceptor body armor to soldiers participating in sustainment operations as part of Decisive Action Rotation 16-03 in 2016. Photo by Capt. Sean Delpech/U.S. Army

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Federal Prison Industries in Washington, D.C., has received a $110.2 million contract for interceptor body armor and tactical vests for the U.S. Army.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September 2023, according to the Department of Defense, which announced the contract on Friday.

Federal Prison Industries, also known as UNICOR, is a correctional work program established in 1934 as part of the Federal Bureau of Prisons under the Department of Justice.

FPI manufactures a number of items for the Department of Defense in addition to standard body armor, including lockers, cabinets, bins, shelving, drapings, underwear, outerwear and other items.

RELATED Army to test body armor made from spider silk

FPI falls under mandatory sourcing regulations by the federal government, though items can be competitively procured due to contractual needs. Nearly 18,000 inmates participate in the program.

The program also provides civilian products such as hangers, circuit boards, radio systems and others. It receives no appropriated funds and routinely operates at a loss.

Interceptor body armor is a series of ballistic vests made of Kevlar, with ceramic plates often added for additional protection. They are standard equipment for the military, police and correctional officers.

Depending on the model, they can protect against knives, shrapnel, handgun ammunition, rifles and machine gun fire. FPI manufactures many different models for the federal government.