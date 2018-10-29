BAE contracted for engineering services on submarine weapons systems

The crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis successfully launches Tomahawk cruise missiles off the coast of southern California as part of a Tomahawk Flight Test June 26, 2018. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge/U.S. Navy

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- BAE Systems received a $10 million contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and integration services on the Trident II, SSGN attack weapon system and strategic weapon surety.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, announced on Friday by the Defense Department, for weapons systems aboard Ohio-class submarines is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2019.

Work on the contract will be conducted mostly in Rockville, Md., with the rest spread across Washington, D.C., Georgia, Washington, Virginia, California, New York and the United Kingdom, among other locations.

Both the United States and United Kingdom use the Trident II system in their submarines as a key part of their nuclear deterrents. For the United States, nuclear-capable submarines form the "sea"-based part of the nation's "nuclear triad."

The Navy has obligated more than $1 million from fiscal 2019 Navy research and development test and evaluation funds, in addition to more than $8.4 million in U.K. funds. None of the funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.