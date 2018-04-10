Air Force contracts with SRC for drone supplies, services

April 10 (UPI) -- SRC Inc. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for services in support of counter unmanned aerial systems.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $57.5 million under the terms of a undefinitized contract action.

The agreement enables SRC Inc., out of North Syracuse, N.Y., for counter unmanned aerial systems.

Work on the contract will occur in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be complete by November 2018.

More than $28 million will be obligated to SRC Inc. at time of award from fiscal year 2016 and 2017 procurement funds, the Defense Department said.