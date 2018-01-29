AAI Corp. to provide intelligence services in Afghanistan

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- AAI Corporation has been awarded a contract for intelligence collection using unmanned aircraft, in addition to providing engineering and sustainment support for the Air Force.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $15.6 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, and will be performed at Bagram and Kandahar airfields in Afghanistan.

The agreement taps AAI Corp., to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services through unmanned aircraft systems such as the MQ-9 Reaper or MQ-1 Predator.

The contract also calls for AAI to support force protection of ground forces and government assets, while providing a non-developmental solution for UAV intelligence missions.

The contract runs through September 2018.