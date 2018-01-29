Home / Defense News

AAI Corp. to provide intelligence services in Afghanistan

By James LaPorta  |  Jan. 29, 2018 at 4:38 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- AAI Corporation has been awarded a contract for intelligence collection using unmanned aircraft, in addition to providing engineering and sustainment support for the Air Force.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $15.6 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, and will be performed at Bagram and Kandahar airfields in Afghanistan.

The agreement taps AAI Corp., to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services through unmanned aircraft systems such as the MQ-9 Reaper or MQ-1 Predator.

The contract also calls for AAI to support force protection of ground forces and government assets, while providing a non-developmental solution for UAV intelligence missions.

The contract runs through September 2018.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Boston radio host calls Tom Brady's daughter a 'pissant,' QB cuts off interview Boston radio host calls Tom Brady's daughter a 'pissant,' QB cuts off interview
Humanoid robot Sophia delights in South Korea Humanoid robot Sophia delights in South Korea
India estimates it has 21 million 'unwanted' girls India estimates it has 21 million 'unwanted' girls
Saliva-based HIV test may be as reliable as blood test Saliva-based HIV test may be as reliable as blood test
Pet owners in U.S. should be more worried about dog flu, vets say Pet owners in U.S. should be more worried about dog flu, vets say