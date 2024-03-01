Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2024 / 6:57 AM

Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023

By Paul Godfrey
A boom in manufacturing helped India's economy surge in the October to December quarter of 2023 with annual GDP up 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, official government figures show. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI
A boom in manufacturing helped India's economy surge in the October to December quarter of 2023 with annual GDP up 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, official government figures show. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- A boom in manufacturing helped India's economy surge in the fourth quarter with annual GDP up 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, as the world's fastest-growing economy eyes its nearest rivals, Japan and Germany, new figures show.

The performance, up from 7.6% in the June-to-September period, was also boosted by a double-digit surge in investment, construction up 9.5% and strong growth in agri-business sector contracts, the Statistics Ministry said Thursday in a news release.

Advertisement

The National Statistical Office also upped its growth estimate for full-year 2023, which ends March 31, by 0.3% to 7.6%. That forecast is substantially higher than that of the International Monetary Fund which said in its latest World Economic Outlook in January that it expected the Indian economy to grow by 6.7% in 2023 and 6.5% in 2024.

Private consumption, which makes up almost two-thirds of the economy rose by a more modest 3.5%.

Related

Nevertheless, the robust economic figures will come as a welcome boost to the BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of an upcoming general election set for April or May.

Advertisement

Modi hailed the growth report saying it was an endorsement of his government's economic record.

"Robust 8.4% GDP growth in the October to December period shows the strength of the Indian economy and its potential," he said in a post on X.

"Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth to help 1.4 billion Indians lead a better life and create a developed India."

The growth figures were published as the government Thursday approved the construction of $15.2 billion worth of new semiconductor plants, including one by homegrown conglomerate giant, Tata Group, as part of a drive to grab a share of a global chip market dominated by China and Taiwan.

Economists warned the economic data needed to be viewed with circumspection with Japan's Nomura investment bank telling clients in a note Friday that "underlying growth is weaker" than the headline numbers indicated.

"All that glitters is not gold," it said.

However, other analysts argued that while the pace of growth might be temporarily impacted by global economic weakness hitting Indian exports and lower consumer spending, the overall outlook remained buoyant.

"Any slowdown in growth will be mild, particularly as the government's infrastructure drive is likely to prop up activity," said Thamashi De Silva, assistant India economist at Capital Economics in London.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny laid to rest in Moscow funeral
World News // 13 minutes ago
Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny laid to rest in Moscow funeral
March 1 (UPI) -- A funeral for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny got underway on Friday on the outskirts of Moscow but not without some complications.
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for unification with North Korea in a speech Friday, while condemning the "repressive rule" of the Pyongyang regime.
44 killed in Dhaka apartment fire
World News // 8 hours ago
44 killed in Dhaka apartment fire
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- At least 44 people were killed in a fire that tore through a seven-story apartment building in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka overnight, authorities said.
Hundreds march across Israel to call attention to hostages held by Hamas
World News // 12 hours ago
Hundreds march across Israel to call attention to hostages held by Hamas
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the families of hostages in Israel's war against Hamas continued their four-day march to Jerusalem on Thursday.
Gaza death toll surpasses 30,000; dozens killed waiting for aid in Gaza City
World News // 23 hours ago
Gaza death toll surpasses 30,000; dozens killed waiting for aid in Gaza City
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza passed a grim milestone on Thursday with the number of Palestinians killed climbing above 30,000, most of them women and children, health authorities said.
Britain's Prince William condemns anti-Semitism during London synagogue visit
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain's Prince William condemns anti-Semitism during London synagogue visit
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Britian's Prince William condemned anti-Semitism during a visit to a London synagogue Thursday. William also stressed the importance of Holocaust education.
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that deploying NATO troops to fight in Ukraine would risk an escalation to nuclear conflict.
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
World News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with an animated frog jumping from one lily pad to another in a pond.
Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old Australian boy was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention Thursday after he pled guilty to opening fire at a school in the Perth suburbs in May in the country's first-ever school shooting.
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
World News // 1 day ago
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ghana's legislature has passed strict a new anti-LGBTQ law, which expands penalties against the LGBTQ community.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Putin warns West: Sending troops to Ukraine would risk 'nuclear destruction of civilization'
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Congress passes stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Congress passes stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement