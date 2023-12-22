Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 6:43 AM

Widow of murdered jounalist Jamal Khashoggi granted asylum in United States

By Paul Godfrey
The wife of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the United States. Hanan Elatr won the right to protection three years after fleeing persecution in Dubai in 2020 related to her ties with Khashoggi. File photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE
The wife of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the United States. Hanan Elatr won the right to protection three years after fleeing persecution in Dubai in 2020 related to her ties with Khashoggi. File photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The wife of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been granted political asylum in the United States.

Hanan Elatr, who went into hiding after her husband of four months was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 by a hit squad from Riyadh, thanked Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Khashoggi's former colleagues in a post on X for their "powerful help" in her asylum case and getting out the truth.

Advertisement

But the 55-year-old former Emirates flight attendant from Dubai pledged to continue the fight to hold those responsible for the death of her husband on his behalf.

"Not done in getting justice for Jamal Khashoggi," she wrote.

Related

The U.S. decision is an acknowledgment of Elatr's claims her life would be at risk were she to return to the UAE, her home of more than 25 years, or Egypt, where she was born.

She says she was detained and interrogated by UAE authorities in the months before Khashoggi's murder, had spyware planted on her phone, and that her family in Egypt were detained and harassed by authorities there, including confiscation of their travel documents.

Advertisement

"Hanan Khashoggi has the clearest case for political asylum imaginable, and I am happy that I could help her get this vital protection," said Beyer.

"After all that she and her family have been through, it is good to see them granted this recognition and the measure of security that will come with it. I will continue to support Mrs. Khashoggi as she seeks accountability for her husband's murder, a terrible injustice which I will not forget."

In September 2020, a court in Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for their part in Khashoggi's death but commuted the death sentences of five people convicted at trial the previous December to 20 years in prison.

The three other defendants received prison sentences ranging between seven and 10 years "for their role in covering up" the crime and violating the law.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called the trial -- in which none of the accused were named -- "the antithesis of justice," saying Khashoggi was "the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution.

The killing of the dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, an outspoken critic of the Saudi royal family, caused a major rift between Riyadh and Washington after the CIA and Western governments concluded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely ordered the killing himself, or he had tacit knowledge of the plot.

Advertisement

MBS accepted responsibility for Khashoggi's death, "because it happened under my watch," but has always denied knowing about it or that he was personally involved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. supports U.N. Gaza resolution 'as is' after vote delayed again
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. supports U.N. Gaza resolution 'as is' after vote delayed again
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council has again delayed a vote on a resolution calling for a halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, but the United States said they now have a have a motion it can support.
Ottawa offers 3-year visas to those in Gaza with Canadian relatives
World News // 7 hours ago
Ottawa offers 3-year visas to those in Gaza with Canadian relatives
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- People in Gaza with Canadian relatives will be able to apply for temporary residency, Ottawa announced Thursday.
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Czech authorities said at least 14 people were killed and at 24 more were wounded in a shooting at a university in Prague on Thursday.
On anniversary of Lockerbie bombing, Joe Biden says 'pursuit of justice' continues
World News // 15 hours ago
On anniversary of Lockerbie bombing, Joe Biden says 'pursuit of justice' continues
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Thirty-five years after a bomb aboard Pan Am Flight 103 killed more than 270 people in Scotland, President Joe Biden said the United States will never waiver in its efforts to bring to justice the terrorists responsible.
EU pays final $1.65 billion of aid package for Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
EU pays final $1.65 billion of aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced the final $1.65 billion payment of a $19.7 billion aid package for Ukraine Thursday.
Eurotunnel trains suspended after sudden strike by French staff
World News // 18 hours ago
Eurotunnel trains suspended after sudden strike by French staff
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A strike by French staff has suddenly cancelled all Eurotunnel train services, disrupting Christmas travel.
'Find someone to bury the dead': life on the run in Gaza
World News // 18 hours ago
'Find someone to bury the dead': life on the run in Gaza
CAIRO, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- When Ibrahim fled Gaza City after the Israel-Hamas war started, it was with an extended family of 25. But as they headed south, they split up. "That way, if something bad happens, we can find someone to bury the dead."
Ukrainian legislature passes medical marijuana law
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian legislature passes medical marijuana law
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian legislature, the Rada, passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said Thursday.
Ikea announces delays because of Houthi strikes near Suez Canal
World News // 19 hours ago
Ikea announces delays because of Houthi strikes near Suez Canal
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Furniture leader Ikea announced Thursday that product supplies will be delayed because international shipments are being re-routed because of the shipping attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea.
Britain, Switzerland sign new banking system deal that strengthens financial ties
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain, Switzerland sign new banking system deal that strengthens financial ties
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Britain and Switzerland signed a banking system deal Thursday to strengthen financial ties between two large European banking centers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Toyota stocks plummet after Daihatsu safety probe, U.S. vehicle recall
Toyota stocks plummet after Daihatsu safety probe, U.S. vehicle recall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement