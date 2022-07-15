Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2022 / 3:52 PM / Updated at 3:54 PM

Joe Biden greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with fist bump

By Danielle Haynes
Joe Biden greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with fist bump
A photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R), crown prince and deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Photo by Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Court/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump Friday during his first meeting with the de facto leader since calling Saudi Arabia a "pariah state."

Biden traveled from Israel to Saudi Arabia after a meeting earlier in the day with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

Advertisement

Biden attended a formal meeting with King Salman at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah before participating in a working session with Mohammed and other ministers of the government.

Biden has been criticized for making Saudi Arabia part of his trip to the Middle East, because the crown prince is believed by Western intelligence to be directly responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

RELATED Biden meets with Palestinian leader in West Bank

Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi writer and contributor for The Washington Post, was often critical of Saudi royal leadership. He was killed -- and intelligence agencies believe he was dismembered -- after he visited a Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork for his planned marriage. His remains have never been found.

Advertisement

While running for president in 2020, Biden said that he would treat Saudi leaders -- especially Mohammed -- as "pariahs."

During his time in Israel on Thursday, Biden defended his decision to go to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that failing to do so would be counterproductive and leave a leadership "vacuum" that might be filled by Russia and China.

RELATED Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran

"My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear and I have never been quiet about talking about human rights," he said. "The reason I'm going to Saudi Arabia is to promote U.S. interests in a way that I think we have an opportunity to reassert our influence in the Middle East."

During Friday's working session, the leaders were expected to discuss oil production, human rights and the civil war in Yemen.

Biden on Saturday will participate in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt before he returns to the United States.

RELATED Secret Service agent returns from Israel after incident in Jerusalem

Biden also announced before leaving Israel on Friday that Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow flights from Israel. He said he hopes the decision will be a step toward better relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Advertisement

"I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," Biden said earlier Friday. "Saudi Arabia's decision can help build momentum toward Israel's further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia. I will do all that I can, through direct diplomacy and leader-to-leader engagement, to keep advancing this groundbreaking process."

U.S. President Joe Biden visits Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas greet each other during joint press conference in the West Bank on July 15. Biden flies to Saudi Arabia after an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. UPI Photo | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Bank on Friday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on his four-day visit to the Middle East.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
World News // 1 hour ago
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
For the first time ever, the United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for parts of the country as unprecedented warmth is set to spread across the country on Monday and Tuesday.
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
World News // 4 hours ago
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it has developed a new chip for high-end graphics cards that can transfer 275 full HD movies in just 1 second.
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
World News // 5 hours ago
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The leading technology giant in China, Tencent, has reportedly shut down one of its two NFT platforms due to a decrease in sales buoyed by the Chinese government's regressive monetary policies.
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
World News // 5 hours ago
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The Treasury Committee of the United Kingdom's House of Commons has asked the general public to put forward evidence that alludes to the risks and opportunities within the crypto finance industry.
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
World News // 7 hours ago
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
July 15 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's Parliament on Friday formally accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and paved the way for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as acting leader of the unrest-filled country.
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
World News // 9 hours ago
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
INCHEON, South Korea, July 15 (UPI) -- Avikus, a subsidiary of South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai, is aiming to commercialize its Level 2 autonomous navigation system for boats this year, in an effort to jump into the lead of a nascent market for both
China's economy sharply contracts in Q2
World News // 12 hours ago
China's economy sharply contracts in Q2
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy sharply contracted in the second quarter of the year, Beijing said Friday as it continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with protracted lockdowns.
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
World News // 16 hours ago
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
July 14 (UPI) -- More than 40 nations agreed Thursday to closely collaborate on investigations into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine as such allegations mount against the Kremlin.
Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran
July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the two leaders signed a declaration to improve security and defenses and to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado elections official over bond violation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement