Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 10:54 AM

Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accused him of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. File Photo courtesy of Saudi press agency | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9dcda5d33fd41008385782ebc232d667/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accused him of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. File Photo courtesy of Saudi press agency | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Thursday's decision by the Biden administration means the prince, who was hastily installed as prime minister of Saudi Arabia less than two months ago, won't have to answer to the legal action filed in 2020 by Khashoggi's widow.

Advertisement

In July, U.S. District Judge John Bates -- the judge overseeing the civil suit -- sent a memo to the Biden administration asking whether bin Salman should be granted sovereign immunity in the case.

Administration lawyers responded Thursday in a court filing that noted bin Salman's status as a "sitting head of government" he is "immune from this suit" under international law.

Advertisement

The administration suggested that it was bound from taking any action in the case so long as bin Salman remained the country's prime minister.

In late September, the aging Saudi King Salman negated national law in order to give up one of his own titles and elevate his 37-year-old son to the nation's highest office.

The younger Salman was well-positioned to assume power as the indisputable heir to the throne, but critics questioned the timing of the move and speculated if it was made to shield the prince from any criminal liability in the Khashoggi killing.

RELATED Lawmakers criticize Biden for fist bump with Saudi crown prince

In the United States, the well-publicized civil trial was back in the headlines, which added pressure on the Saudi royal family to find a way to permanently protect the future king from any prosecution in the case, diplomatic experts said.

The civil suit, filed by Hatice Cengiz in October 2020, alleges bin Salman and other Saudi officials hatched a "conspiracy with premeditation" to kill Khashoggi, who was found tortured to death inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in 2018.

A former Saudi loyalist, Khashoggi became a target after fleeing the kingdom for the United States and becoming one of the crown's most vocal dissidents, which was amplified by his powerful voice in the American media.

Advertisement

The Saudi regime has recently intensified its crackdown on government opponents, according to Saudi political activists living in exile.

In another high-profile case in the country, Salma al-Shehab, a PhD student on break from Leeds University in Britain, was arrested and sentenced to 34 years in prison after she was accused of retweeting the posts of known political dissidents.

Ongoing human rights violations by the Saudi government in recent years have soured its relationship with the United States.

The Khashoggi case has further complicated diplomacy between the longtime allies, with the United States becoming less reliant on oil from the small Middle East nation but continuing to provide it military protection.

In July, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia in an effort to renew relations and push for more oil production, but Riyadh ultimately decided to cut output as soaring energy prices gashed the United States and economies around the world.

At the time, Biden said he told the crown prince he thought he was personally responsible for the killing when he broached the subject during a work session with him and other ministers of the government at Al Salam Royal Palace.

"With the respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time, and what I think of it now," Biden told reporters in a news conference after the meeting. "I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly, for an American president. To be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent ... with who we are and who I am.

Advertisement

"What happened to Khashoggi was outrageous."

This week, State Department lawyer Richard C. Visek submitted a written explanation for the administration's decision to let the prince's immunity stand, adding that the government "takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi."

Visek's statement also noted that the Constitution protects the unilateral power of the executive branch to make foreign policy decisions.

Read More

Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister of Saudi Arabia Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death

Latest Headlines

Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- AAA expects roads and airports to be exceptionally busy this year, which could be the third-busiest for travel since 2000.
Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- As the Obama Foundation held a democracy forum Thursday, former President Barack Obama said election deniers got "thumped" at the midterm polls by Democratic campaigns and organizers, offering hope for democracy.
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders have been hit with a second lawsuit this month from D.C. officials, the latest on Thursday over cheating season ticket holders over deposits.
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign has released a report documenting transphobic violence. The report comes as many U.S. state legislators introduced legislation targeting gender-affirming care.
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The execution of convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith was called off late Thursday following a series of last-minute litigation that Alabama officials said prevented them from executing his sentence.
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her said in court documents Thursday that she will file a new defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving Day.
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby's on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement