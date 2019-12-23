In all, eight people were sentenced for the journalist's death on Monday. File photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Saudi Arabia court sentenced five people to death Monday for the 2018 death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, prosecutors announced.

Deputy public prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan said in a statement the five unidentified defendants were among 11 who were indicted in connection with Khashoggi's mutilation and slaying at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018,

Three of the defendants received prison sentences of 24 years on Monday "for their role in covering up this crime and violating the law," and the other three were acquitted. Ten people were investigated but not charged.

State television reported that among those who weren't charged was the former top adviser of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The adviser was released after being questioned.

All 11 defendants may appeal the verdicts, the prosecutors said.

The killing of Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who was often critical of the Saudi royal family, was investigated for months and led to accusations involving the crown prince and King Salman. The CIA and Western governments said the prince had likely ordered the killing himself, or he had tacit knowledge of the plot.

The crown prince has accepted responsibility for Khashoggi's death, "because it happened under my watch," but has denied any personal involvement.

Saudi prosecutors have said Khashoggi's death was ordered by the head of "a negotiating team" sent to repatriate the journalist from Turkey to Riyadh. Khashoggi went to the consulate with his fiancee to obtain documents for his forthcoming wedding.