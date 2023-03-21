Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2023 / 5:01 PM

Saudi Arabia releases U.S. citizen who was imprisoned after critical tweets

By Joe Fisher
Saudi Arabia has released a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who was imprisoned for more than a year. Image courtesy of Almadi Ibraham Saad/Twitter
Saudi Arabia has released a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who was imprisoned for more than a year. Image courtesy of Almadi Ibraham Saad/Twitter

March 21 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia on Tuesday released a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen who was imprisoned for more than a year after tweeting about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, was arrested for tweets that criticized the Saudi government in 2021. After facing a 16-year prison sentence, Almadi was released early Tuesday morning local time, CNN reports.

Advertisement

Almadi remains at a family home in the capital city Riyadh because he remains barred from traveling, according to his son, Ibrahim al Madi.

"Finally, our nightmare has come to an end," he said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Dad was released last night and has been cleared of all charges. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many U.S. government officials who pressured for my dad's release. Your words and actions made a difference."

RELATED Yemen's warring sides agree to prison exchange of nearly 900 detainees

In his statement, Ibrahim said he refrained from speaking publicly about his father's imprisonment because he feared it would lead to further abuse of his father.

Almadi is a retiree who has been living in Florida and was visiting family in Saudi Arabia when he was arrested. His tweets that led to his arrest allegedly criticized the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been accused of ordering the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Almadi wrote in favor of renaming a street in Washington, D.C., after the late journalist.

Advertisement

In November, the Biden administration granted bin Salman immunity from a U.S. lawsuit accusing him ordering Khashoggi's assassination.

RELATED Former Guantanamo prisoners fight to keep their artwork

Of his father's travel ban, Ibrahim said, "He is not free until he is in the states," according to CNN.

"As our family prepares to spend a joyous Ramadan together, I still think of the thousands of other families who will pass the holy month without a loved one," his statement said. "Whether in Saudi Arabia or the U.S., far too many innocent people like my dad remain behind bars there."

RELATED Zelensky pledges justice for unarmed Ukrainian POW killed on video

Latest Headlines

U.N. urges international support for Haiti amid increasing violence
World News // 55 minutes ago
U.N. urges international support for Haiti amid increasing violence
March 21 (UPI) -- A United Nations spokesperson has sounded a call for the international community to deploy a specialized force to halt the rising violence in Haiti.
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine, denounce 'bloc confrontation'
World News // 4 hours ago
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine, denounce 'bloc confrontation'
March 21 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed peace proposals for Ukraine during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. A joint statement published after the meeting lacked a call for Russian withdrawal.
Norway's oil and gas production misses government expectations
World News // 5 hours ago
Norway's oil and gas production misses government expectations
March 21 (UPI) -- Norway, among the major energy suppliers to the European economy, reported Tuesday that both crude oil and natural gas production in February were short of the government's expectations.
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
March 21 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says an explosion in Russian-occupied Crimea has destroyed a shipment of Russian cruise missiles shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the peninsula Saturday.
Scottish energy company SSE makes $120M investment in hydro-storage facility
World News // 7 hours ago
Scottish energy company SSE makes $120M investment in hydro-storage facility
March 21 (UPI) -- Scottish energy company SSE Renewables said Tuesday it planned a major investment in what could be the region's largest hydro-storage facility, doubling existing capacity.
Partygate: Panel releases former PM Boris Johnson's defense dossier
World News // 7 hours ago
Partygate: Panel releases former PM Boris Johnson's defense dossier
March 21 (UPI) -- A dossier of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's defense of parties in Downing Street when the country was in COVID-19 lockdowns, was published Tuesday by the parliamentary panel investigating him.
Israel repeals 2005 law, allowing Jewish settlers back in Gaza Strip
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel repeals 2005 law, allowing Jewish settlers back in Gaza Strip
March 21 (UPI) -- Israel has voted to repeal a longstanding law that banished Jewish settlers from 4 districts of the northern West Bank -- a move that seeks to re-establish the country's presence in the Gaza Strip after nearly 2 decades.
Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout to restructure debt and unlock growth
World News // 9 hours ago
Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout to restructure debt and unlock growth
March 21 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka has secured an international bailout to help restructure its $95 billion debt mountain as it wrestles with the worst economic crisis in the 75 years since gaining independence, the IMF announced Tuesday.
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to talk about the reconstruction of the war-torn country as Russia continues its invasion.
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
World News // 10 hours ago
Review of London's police force finds racism, sexism, and homophobia are endemic
March 21 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police Service is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, according to a report into Brtain's elite force published Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Biden declares new national monuments in Texas, Nevada mountains
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Ukrainian officials say Crimea explosion destroyed Russian cruise missile shipment
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Japan's Fumio Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement