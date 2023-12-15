1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and at least 26 wounded Friday when a local village council member detonated grenades in a Zakarpattia Oblast local government building, according to Ukraine's National Police.

The Keretsky Village Council meeting was being streamed live on Facebook as the man, identified by Ukrainian media outlets as Serhiy Batryn, dropped at least two grenades on the floor.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," the Ukraine National Police statement said.

Police added that medics tried to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades. No motive was immediately established, but police said it's being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Regional media outlet Zakarpattia24 reported that Zakarpattia Oblast police released a statement that said, "Today at 11:37 a.m., the 102 line received a message that one of the deputies detonated grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council of the Mukachevo District during the session."

Zakarpattia24 said Batryn had "quarreled with his colleagues regarding the allocation of a 50% allowance and a monthly bonus of 100% of the salary to the village head during the war."

Batryn was hospitalized in serious condition.