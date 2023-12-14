1 of 4 | U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participate in a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- European leaders agreed Thursday to open European Union membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, over dissent from Hungary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X he was glad to receive news of the EU's decision at the Brussels summit and congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu on the joint victory. Advertisement

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped," Zelensky said. "I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day ... History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

Sandu also expressed her gratitude for the decision and congratulated the Ukrainian president.

"We wouldn't be here today without Ukraine's brave resistance against Russia's brutal invasion," she said.

The unanimous decision marks a major milestone for Ukraine, which seeks to join the EU once the war with Russia is over. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the decision but did not veto the move. He instead left the room while the other 26 leaders went ahead with the vote.

He later said in a video the decision was "senseless," "irrational" and "incorrect" and added, "Hungary does not want to share in this bad decision."

The EU's decision to open talks does not guarantee the countries membership, but it's a small victory for Ukraine as the U.S. Congress continues to battle over $60 billion in aid to the country.

Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington as Biden urged Congress to pass a comprehensive Ukraine-Israel aid package or give Russian President Vladimir Putin "the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him."

Widespread support for Ukraine is popular in Europe, according to data from the European Commission. Sixty-one percent of EU citizens surveyed in October and November approved of the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine, and 60% approved of the EU financing the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine.