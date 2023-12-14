Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 4:37 PM

EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova

By Ehren Wynder
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participate in a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
1 of 4 | U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participate in a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- European leaders agreed Thursday to open European Union membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, over dissent from Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X he was glad to receive news of the EU's decision at the Brussels summit and congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu on the joint victory.

Advertisement

"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped," Zelensky said. "I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day ... History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

Sandu also expressed her gratitude for the decision and congratulated the Ukrainian president.

Related

"We wouldn't be here today without Ukraine's brave resistance against Russia's brutal invasion," she said.

The unanimous decision marks a major milestone for Ukraine, which seeks to join the EU once the war with Russia is over. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the decision but did not veto the move. He instead left the room while the other 26 leaders went ahead with the vote.

He later said in a video the decision was "senseless," "irrational" and "incorrect" and added, "Hungary does not want to share in this bad decision."

Advertisement

The EU's decision to open talks does not guarantee the countries membership, but it's a small victory for Ukraine as the U.S. Congress continues to battle over $60 billion in aid to the country.

Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington as Biden urged Congress to pass a comprehensive Ukraine-Israel aid package or give Russian President Vladimir Putin "the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him."

Widespread support for Ukraine is popular in Europe, according to data from the European Commission. Sixty-one percent of EU citizens surveyed in October and November approved of the EU granting candidate status to Ukraine, and 60% approved of the EU financing the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel reports progress against Hamas militants with air strikes, tunnel fighting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The IDF Thursday said it is making slow but steady progress in Gaza ground fighting against Hamas, including killing several Hamas members in what the IDF described as a significant tunnel.
WHO: 'Urgent action' needed on e-cigarette use among minors
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO: 'Urgent action' needed on e-cigarette use among minors
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Urgent action," is needed to address a significant increase in e-cigarette use, and its associated risks, among minors, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
World News // 5 hours ago
Court upholds Evan Gershkovich's detention; Putin says he wants to 'reach an agreement'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court Thursday upheld the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to "reach an agreement" on his return.
Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain, U.S. sanction Iran for supporting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the U.S. and Britain have jointly sanctioned eight people associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- Qods Force, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain, Japan, Italy sign $32B treaty to develop next-generation fighter jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Britain, Japan and Italy signed a $32 billion deal Thursday to develop a next-generation AI-enabled stealth fighter jet that may fly without a pilot.
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for binding treaty to regulate AI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Thursday called for a binding international treaty regulating artificial intelligence's development and advancement, warning it could lead to a "technological dictatorship" if left unchecked.
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Thursday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft flew into its air defense identification zone, Seoul's military said.
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
World News // 9 hours ago
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his Ukraine plan was unchanged and that the conflict would end only after Moscow's war aims were realized.
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
World News // 8 hours ago
EU Court of Justice rules for Amazon in $270 million tax dispute
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice Thursday sided with Amazon in a $270 million tax dispute with the European Commission.
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
World News // 10 hours ago
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months on from being freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement