Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi at the Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday, where the leaders of Islamic and Arab countries demanded and end to Israel's war in Gaza.

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Leaders of several Islamic and Arab nations meeting at a summit in Saudi Arabia Saturday condemned Israel's continued military operation in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave. Representatives convened for the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in the capital of Riyadh, with the leaders of Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among those in in attendance.. Advertisement

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also marked his country's return to the fold after a suspension from the Arab League.

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced what he called the "destruction of hospitals, mosques, churches and schools in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces," calling for an immediate end to the "brutal war" so that "defenseless" Palestinians can be spared from further killing.

Assad, meanwhile, called for an end to all political processes with Israel over the situation in Gaza.

Israeli forces continue their military campaign in Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 attack by the militant arm of Hamas in Israel.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee confirmed Friday its members will soon be shown graphic video of the attack that left some 1,400 Israelis dead.

Estimates put the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli campaign at more than 10,000.

Arab leaders have been calling for an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza since the attacks began, a theme that continued Saturday.

"This injustice did not commence just a month ago but has been a persistent issue for over seven decades," Jordan's King Abdullah II told summit members. "It is characterized by a fortress mentality, evident in separation walls, violations against holy sites and human rights, with innocent civilians being the primary victims.

"The same mentality seeks to render Gaza unlivable, targeting mosques, churches, hospitals, arresting doctors, paramedics, relief workers, and causing suffering to children, the elderly, and women," he said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proposed a list of 10 actions he suggested be implemented immediately.

Those included lifting the border blockade around Gaza, ending all political and economic relations between Islamic countries and Israel and "stopping the killing of the people of Gaza."