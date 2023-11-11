Advertisement
World News
Nov. 11, 2023 / 3:57 PM

Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit

By Simon Druker
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi at the Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday, where the leaders of Islamic and Arab countries demanded and end to Israel's war in Gaza. Photo courtesy of Saudi Press Agency
1 of 4 | Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi at the Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday, where the leaders of Islamic and Arab countries demanded and end to Israel's war in Gaza. Photo courtesy of Saudi Press Agency | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Leaders of several Islamic and Arab nations meeting at a summit in Saudi Arabia Saturday condemned Israel's continued military operation in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave.

Representatives convened for the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in the capital of Riyadh, with the leaders of Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among those in in attendance..

Advertisement

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also marked his country's return to the fold after a suspension from the Arab League.

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced what he called the "destruction of hospitals, mosques, churches and schools in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces," calling for an immediate end to the "brutal war" so that "defenseless" Palestinians can be spared from further killing.

Related

Assad, meanwhile, called for an end to all political processes with Israel over the situation in Gaza.

Israeli forces continue their military campaign in Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 attack by the militant arm of Hamas in Israel.

Advertisement

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee confirmed Friday its members will soon be shown graphic video of the attack that left some 1,400 Israelis dead.

Estimates put the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli campaign at more than 10,000.

Arab leaders have been calling for an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza since the attacks began, a theme that continued Saturday.

"This injustice did not commence just a month ago but has been a persistent issue for over seven decades," Jordan's King Abdullah II told summit members. "It is characterized by a fortress mentality, evident in separation walls, violations against holy sites and human rights, with innocent civilians being the primary victims.

"The same mentality seeks to render Gaza unlivable, targeting mosques, churches, hospitals, arresting doctors, paramedics, relief workers, and causing suffering to children, the elderly, and women," he said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proposed a list of 10 actions he suggested be implemented immediately.

Those included lifting the border blockade around Gaza, ending all political and economic relations between Islamic countries and Israel and "stopping the killing of the people of Gaza."

Latest Headlines

Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 12 minutes ago
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
World News // 39 minutes ago
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has joined the Philippines government in condemning the Chinese Coast Guard for confronting a Filipino vessel with water cannon this week in a disputed part of the South China Sea.
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia on Saturday chastised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for comments about an alleged military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow to support their strategic goals.
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
World News // 6 hours ago
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Israel Defense Forces spokesman on Saturday denied widespread reports that troops were laying siege to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, which Israeli intelligence believes provides cover for Hamas' main headquarters.
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
World News // 3 hours ago
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Palestinian supporters clashed with far-right counter-protestors during a major demonstration that drew hundreds of thousands of people to central London on Saturday.
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
World News // 3 hours ago
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday evacuated a town in southwestern Iceland amid concerns that magma has moved under the area in the aftermath of a series of small earthquakes that shook Iceland this week.
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
World News // 1 day ago
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed climate change and announced a new partnership with the small Pacific nation of Tuvalu, during the Pacific Islands Forum this week in the Cook Islands.
EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
World News // 1 day ago
EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After intense negotiations Thursday night, the EU has reached a provisional agreement on the Nature Restoration Law that requires member states to restore at least 20% of environmentally degraded lands and seas by 2030.
Earthquake swarm hits Iceland, closes Blue Lagoon
World News // 1 day ago
Earthquake swarm hits Iceland, closes Blue Lagoon
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Iceland experienced hundreds of shallow earthquakes over two days caused by a swarm of seismic activity near Sundhnjúkagígar on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Omaha police arrest suspect in alleged sexual assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
Omaha police arrest suspect in alleged sexual assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement