Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 6:38 AM

U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli forensic police comb through hundreds of burnt-out cars outside Netivot as they try to identify the cars and any human remains inside on Sunday, a month Hamas carried out massacres in communities in southern Israel. Many belonged to Israelis attending a music festival in Re'im who were murdered as they tried to flee the attacks. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 5 | Israeli forensic police comb through hundreds of burnt-out cars outside Netivot as they try to identify the cars and any human remains inside on Sunday, a month Hamas carried out massacres in communities in southern Israel. Many belonged to Israelis attending a music festival in Re'im who were murdered as they tried to flee the attacks. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is inviting all U.S. representatives to a closed-door screening of "highly graphic" video of Hamas' attack on Israel for members to see for themselves what happened on Oct. 7.

The bipartisan screening of the footage, which is being supplied by the Israeli Embassy in Washington is scheduled for Tuesday in the Caucus Room of the Cannon House Office Building, according to an announcement Thursday from Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. and Vice Chairman Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Advertisement

A strict no-recording policy will be in force with the notice containing a strongly worded warning about the scenes in the footage. But it was unclear whether it includes images of the worst of the atrocities, including babies being beheaded in their beds, that had been left out of footage previously released by Israel.

"Please note this footage is highly graphic and may be disturbing to viewers. No recording of any kind will be permitted, whether video or audio. Due to the sensitive nature of the footage, members will be required to leave their phones and any other electronic equipment outside the screening room," the notice states.

Advertisement

The screening, which the committee is hosting in response to requests from lawmakers, including many Jewish ones, will be followed in the afternoon by a classified briefing from Biden administration officials to update members on the Israel-Hamas war.

The footage "should be shown to Congress, and let the entire Congress see what happened on Oct. 7. Because people don't remember that as well as they should," said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Cohen said the briefing was equally important.

"There's a lot we don't know as far as what Israel's targeting has been, how surgical they've been in trying to avoid civilian deaths."

The briefing, for those with top-secret security clearance only, will be led by acting deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, acting Defense Undersecretary for Policy Sasha Baker, National Intelligence Deputy Director for Mission Integration Morgan Muir and Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Director for Operations Paul Spedero.

Hamas attack aftermath: Scenes from Israel's Kibbutz Kfar Aza

An Israeli soldier walks past a destroyed Jewish home in the Kibbutz Kfar Aza area near the Gaza border on November 5, 2023. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
U.S. marks Veterans Day as President Joe Biden announces more federal support
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The United States marks Veterans Day on Friday with ceremonies, parades and various memorials planned throughout weekend.
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim sues U.S. over gun laws
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., filed a human rights lawsuit against the U.S. government over its gun laws.
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colleges grapple with academic freedom, student safety amid Israel-Palestine protests
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dueling demonstrations for Israel and Palestine have veered into accusations of hate speech, with students on both sides saying they feel unsupported, or even unsafe walking around college campuses.
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been released from a hospital in Mexico City following a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum, an event for high level tech executives.
Online women's blog 'Jezebel' suspends publication
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Online women's blog 'Jezebel' suspends publication
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jezebel, an irreverent online feminist blog on internet culture, has suspended operations and laid off its entire staff, the company announced Thursday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, moved Thursday to force a vote on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a day after a fiery crash in Texas involving migrants killed 8 people.
In Illinois, President Joe Biden praises union workers, their recent strike success
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In Illinois, President Joe Biden praises union workers, their recent strike success
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden joined UAW President Shawn Fain and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday to mark the re-opening of the Belvidere, Ill., auto plant and the UAW contract that won historic gains for auto workers.
West Virginia's conservative Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
West Virginia's conservative Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't seek re-election
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Thursday that he will not seek a new term in office.
Jill Stein announces another presidential run as Green Party candidate
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jill Stein announces another presidential run as Green Party candidate
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jill Stein announced Thursday that she will be running for president on the Green Party ticket. Stein also launched a website to accompany her campaign.
Republicans balk as Democrats urge more IRS funding to combat tax fraud
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Republicans balk as Democrats urge more IRS funding to combat tax fraud
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Democratic senators urged Congress at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday to provide more funding to the Internal Revenue Service so that greater scrutiny can be applied to ultra-wealthy Americans who exploit
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
To adjust for inflation, IRS changes 2024 income tax brackets, standard deductions
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Authorities arrest 3 for allegedly running high-end brothels
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement