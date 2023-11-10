U.S. Congress to be shown 'highly graphic' video of Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas

1 of 5 | Israeli forensic police comb through hundreds of burnt-out cars outside Netivot as they try to identify the cars and any human remains inside on Sunday, a month Hamas carried out massacres in communities in southern Israel. Many belonged to Israelis attending a music festival in Re'im who were murdered as they tried to flee the attacks. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is inviting all U.S. representatives to a closed-door screening of "highly graphic" video of Hamas' attack on Israel for members to see for themselves what happened on Oct. 7. The bipartisan screening of the footage, which is being supplied by the Israeli Embassy in Washington is scheduled for Tuesday in the Caucus Room of the Cannon House Office Building, according to an announcement Thursday from Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. and Vice Chairman Ted Lieu, D-Calif. Advertisement

A strict no-recording policy will be in force with the notice containing a strongly worded warning about the scenes in the footage. But it was unclear whether it includes images of the worst of the atrocities, including babies being beheaded in their beds, that had been left out of footage previously released by Israel.

"Please note this footage is highly graphic and may be disturbing to viewers. No recording of any kind will be permitted, whether video or audio. Due to the sensitive nature of the footage, members will be required to leave their phones and any other electronic equipment outside the screening room," the notice states.

The screening, which the committee is hosting in response to requests from lawmakers, including many Jewish ones, will be followed in the afternoon by a classified briefing from Biden administration officials to update members on the Israel-Hamas war.

The footage "should be shown to Congress, and let the entire Congress see what happened on Oct. 7. Because people don't remember that as well as they should," said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Cohen said the briefing was equally important.

"There's a lot we don't know as far as what Israel's targeting has been, how surgical they've been in trying to avoid civilian deaths."

The briefing, for those with top-secret security clearance only, will be led by acting deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, acting Defense Undersecretary for Policy Sasha Baker, National Intelligence Deputy Director for Mission Integration Morgan Muir and Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Director for Operations Paul Spedero.

