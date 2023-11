1 of 5 | U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday that Israel had agreed to daily 4-hour humanitarian pauses to fighting in Gaza. Seen here are Palestinian families huddling as they walk toward southern Gaza to escape the violent Israeli bombing of Gaza City. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

"We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today," Kirby said.

The Biden administration has been urging Israel to agree to humanitarian pauses and to do everything they can do to minimize civilian casualties, Kirby told reporters.

He added that the pauses could possibly offer brief opportunities for safe passage of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

President Biden told reporters Thursday he's asking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a longer pause of more than 3 days in order to have time for hostage negotiations.

On Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day Israel allowed an evacuation corridor via the Salah al-Din Road for Gaza civilians to move to the southern end of the territory away from the fiercest fighting.

Netanyahu has refused a cease-fire, asserting that it would only give Hamas time to re-arm, refresh and possibly continue attacking Israel.