Advertisement
World News
May 7, 2023 / 1:35 PM

Arab League to reinstate Syria; U.S. opposes

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Syrian soldiers patrol at the Yarmouk Camp district in south Damascus, Syria, on May 22, 2018. Arab League members agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria back into its coalition, as it urges for action to be taken to end its nearly 12-year civil war. File photo by Youssef Badawi/EPA-EFE
Syrian soldiers patrol at the Yarmouk Camp district in south Damascus, Syria, on May 22, 2018. Arab League members agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria back into its coalition, as it urges for action to be taken to end its nearly 12-year civil war. File photo by Youssef Badawi/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Arab League members agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria back into its coalition and urged the country to take action to end its nearly 12-year civil war.

The league ousted Syria in 2011 after President Bashar al-Assad's strong-armed response to protesters sank the nation into a civil war. Member states have pushed for bringing Syria back to the table in recent months.

Advertisement

During Sunday's meeting in Egypt, the member states came to an agreement to readmit Syria while calling for the Assad regime to take corrective measures on its interior and exterior conflicts, as well as rampant drug smuggling from the nation, Axios reports.

Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision, emphasizing the importance of "joint action" on issues in Arab countries.

RELATED EU hits Assad's cousins, militia leaders with sanctions over drug trade

"Syria has received with interest the decision of the Council of the League of Arab States regarding the resumption of the participation of delegations of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic in the meetings of the Council of the League and all its affiliated organizations and agencies as of today, and in this context stresses the importance of dialogue and joint action to confront the challenges facing the Arab countries," it said in a statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

In a call Thursday with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States does not support normalizing relations with Assad, according to a press release.

"Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and does not support others normalizing until there is authentic, U.N.-facilitated political progress in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution," the statement reads.

RELATED Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert

"The secretary emphasized the importance of coordinating with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, underscoring that UNSCR 2254 is the only viable solution to ending the war."

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, clarified that individual member states will determine how they proceed with their individual relationships with Syria, if resuming those relationships at all. He also noted that seeking a resolution to the crisis in Syria will be gradual, BBC reports.

In 2022, the U.N. Human Rights Office estimated that more than 306,000 civilians had been killed during the first 10 years of Syria's civil war.

RELATED 1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says

"And let me be clear: these are the people killed as a direct result of war operations," Michelle Bachelet, U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement. "This does not include the many, many more civilians who died due to the loss of access to healthcare, to food, to clean water and other essential human rights, which remain to be assessed."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
May 7 (UPI) -- Settlements in southern Ukraine have begun a mass evacuation over concerns of a potential nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Alberta officials declare emergency, order evacuations amid wildfires
World News // 5 hours ago
Alberta officials declare emergency, order evacuations amid wildfires
May 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of wildfires in the western Canadian province of Albert have prompted the evacuation of more than 24,000 residents, according to government officials.
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
World News // 22 hours ago
More than 50 protesters arrested during King Charles' coronation
May 6 (UPI) -- London police said more than 50 people were arrested while protesting or preparing to protest King Charles III's coronation Saturday, drawing condemnation from human rights activists.
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian man for alleged terrorism planning
May 6 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who was convicted of leading a group that had carried out several deadly attacks in the country.
Warring Sudan factions begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia
World News // 23 hours ago
Warring Sudan factions begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia
May 6 (UPI) -- Representatives of Sudan's military government and the breakaway Rapid Support Forces began cease-fire negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Saudi officials said.
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
World News // 1 day ago
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
May 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Japan warned residents Saturday to brace for aftershocks and heavy rain, one day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
May 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine claimed Saturday it has shot down a Russian hypersonic missile for the first time while using a U.S.-supplied defense system.
Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation
May 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was noticeably absent from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of his father King Charles III in London Saturday.
Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London
World News // 1 day ago
Britain crowns a new king: Charles III takes throne in London
May 6 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a lavish, eye-popping ceremony not seen in Britain in nearly 70 years.
Pro-war Russian blogger injured in car bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-war Russian blogger injured in car bombing
May 6 (UPI) -- Prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Zakhar Prilepin was injured by a bomb that detonated in his vehicle Saturday in western Russia, killing his driver, state media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six people shot and one killed at California party
Six people shot and one killed at California party
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
Japan braces for heavy rain, aftershocks after 6.5 magnitude earthquake
Eight victims dead in shooting at Texas outlet mall
Eight victims dead in shooting at Texas outlet mall
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation
Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement