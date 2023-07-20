Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 20, 2023 / 5:39 AM

Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

By Darryl Coote
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday during his surprise trip to China amid frayed U.S.-China relations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday during his surprise trip to China amid frayed U.S.-China relations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state who is on a surprise trip to China, met with the Asian nation's leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, according to state-run media.

Kissinger met Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital following a spate of high-ranking U.S. government officials having made trips to China in an effort to relax growing tensions in the U.S.-China relationship, which the 100-year-old former secretary of state helped forge decades ago.

Advertisement

In a short video clip of the meeting shared by China's state-run tabloid Global Times, Kissinger tells Xi that it is a privilege not only to visit Beijing but it was "extraordinarily good" of the president to have arranged for their meeting to be held in Villa 5 of the guest house where his first meeting with a Chinese leader took place.

"The relations between our two countries would be central to the peace in the world and to the progress of our society," he said.

RELATED Pew: Most Asian Americans have unfavorable views of China, prefer Taiwan

Xi, according to China Daily, told Kissinger that China values his friendship.

"We will not forget the historical contributions you have made to the development of China-U.S. relations and the friendship between the Chinese and American people," the Chinese leader said.

The visit by Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser during the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, coincided with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's trip to China and follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to the Asian country in mid-June and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip earlier this month.

The U.S. officials have traveled across the world in an effort to create lines of communication with China in areas where the Biden administration sees potential for collaboration, such as the economy and the climate crisis, amid the further fraying of already fraught tensions between Washington and Beijing amid their growing global competition.

Kissinger held a meeting with China's U.S.-sanctioned defense minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday and Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Biden administration said it is aware of the trip and that Kissinger was visiting China as a private citizen.

The centenarian has made repeated trips to China over the decades -- more than 100, according to China Daily -- and is credited with helping to forge U.S.-China relations during his time in office as he helped negotiate the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué, which laid the foundation for the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1979.

Read More

Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China

Latest Headlines

Protesters storm Sweden's Baghdad embassy
World News // 1 hour ago
Protesters storm Sweden's Baghdad embassy
July 20 (UPI) -- Sweden's embassy in Baghdad was attacked by protesters early Thursday, attracting the condemnation of Iraq's foreign ministry, which instructed security forces to find those responsible and to hold them to account.
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel to allow entry to Palestinian Americans in effort to join U.S. visa-free program
July 20 (UPI) -- Starting Thursday, all U.S. citizens, including American Palestinians residing in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, will be allowed to enter Israel without a visa.
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine
July 19 (UPI) -- Frontline healthcare workers in Palestine will receive bulletproof vests amid increasing attacks on them by Israeli forces.
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
World News // 9 hours ago
As New Zealand preps for FIFA Women's World Cup, shooting kills at least 2
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday, putting the country on high alert ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup.
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
July 19 (UPI) -- Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks overnight on civilian and strategic targets in and around Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, effectively destroying 60,000 tons of grain and injuring six people.
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
World News // 16 hours ago
Thai election winner Pita Limjaroenrat blocked from becoming prime minister
BANGKOK, July 19 (UPI) -- Thai opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's second bid to become prime minister was derailed by military and pro-monarchy factions in parliament on Wednesday, throwing Thailand's political future into disarray.
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 16 dead, 7 injured after transformer explosion in India
July 19 (UPI) -- A power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in the Uttarakhand Chamoli District on Wednesday, killing at 1east 16 by electrocution and injuring several others.
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin will not travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
July 19 (UPI) -- Africa, avoiding controversy with the International Criminal Court and a warrant for his arrest, officials said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
World News // 18 hours ago
British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak apologizes for LGBT discrimination in military
July 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formally apologized at the House of Commons for the British military's previous ban on LGBT service members.
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
World News // 1 day ago
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, made a surprise trip to China, where he met with Li Shangfu, China's minister of defense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement