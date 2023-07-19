Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2023 / 5:30 AM

Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger has made a surprised trip to China. File Photo Patrick D. McDermott/UPI
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger has made a surprised trip to China. File Photo Patrick D. McDermott/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state, has made a surprise trip to China where he met with Li Shangfu, the Asian nation's minister of defense.

Kissinger, the secretary of state and national security advisor during the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, is credited with playing an important role in opening U.S.-China relations in the 1970s, and his unexpected trip and meeting occurred as those relations have never been lower.

Advertisement

According to a readout from China's ministry of defense, Kissinger met with Li, who is sanctioned by the United States, on Tuesday and said he was visiting "as a friend of China."

"The United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation," Kissinger said during the meeting, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

"History and practice have constantly proved that neither side of the United States or China can afford to take the other party as an opponent. If there is a war between the two countries, it will not bring any meaningful results to the two peoples."

He apparently called for the two sides to "show wisdom, cooperation and common development" and for their militaries to strengthen communication, put forward efforts to develop bilateral relations and maintain peace and stability.

The visit coincided with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's trip to China and following a spate of high-ranking U.S. officials traveling to Beijing in an attempt to improve communication between the two nations on topics of potential collaboration, such as the economy and the climate crisis, in an effort to mitigate effects of growing competition and military posturing between the two nations.

RELATED Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday during a press conference in Washington that they have known of Kissinger's trip to Beijing since mid-June when Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China.

Miller said Kissinger was visiting as a "private citizen."

Advertisement

"I will say he was there under his own violation, not acting on behalf of the United States," he said, adding that he is unaware of any meetings the 100-year-old former secretary of state may have, "but I wouldn't be surprised if at some point he briefs officials here on his conversations.

RELATED Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion

"He's done that a number of times, dating back decades."

Li was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 when he was director of China's Equipment Development Department over allegations of being involved in Beijing buying SU-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment from Russia.

In March, China appointed Li minister of defense, and the Biden administration has repeatedly stated it is not considering lifting the sanctions he's under.

Asked if it's an issue that Kissinger, now a U.S. citizen, is meeting with a U.S. sanctioned official, Miller said he doesn't think it will pose a problem.

"We would object to anyone violating our sanctions, but it is not my understanding that a meeting violates those sanctions," he said.

"In fact, we have said that we believe our own secretary of defense could meet with the sanctioned defense minister, and that would be appropriate."

Advertisement

Kissinger has made several trips to China over the decades since leaving office, including in December 2016, when he visited amid uncertainty in U.S.-China relations as then-President-elect Donald Trump was about to take the reigns of the United States.

During his time in office, Kissinger helped negotiate the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué, which laid the foundation for the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the United States and China in 1979.

Kissinger's trip to China follows Blinken's trip in June and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's early this month.

Read More

China rebukes planned August stopover of Taiwanese VP Lai Ching-te

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier is believed to have been detained in North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line from South Korea without authorization, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
World News // 16 hours ago
Amid heat wave, EU sends firefighters, planes to Greece to fight wildfires near Athens
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union is sending firefighters and equipment to Greece as that country deals with a growing number of wildfires amid a record heat wave gripping the continent.
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
World News // 16 hours ago
Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing
July 18 (UPI) -- With record-high temperatures in China as a backdrop, U.S. special presidential envoy on climate John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang about enhancing their cooperation on the issue of climate change.
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
July 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched six cruise missiles at Odessa, which is on Ukraine's southern coast with the Black Sea.
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
World News // 17 hours ago
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
July 18 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court's appeals chamber said on Tuesday that an investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte administration's war on crime can continue after the government criticized the proceedings.
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
World News // 19 hours ago
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
July 18 (UPI) -- A British mother of three serving a 28-month prison sentence for a late abortion during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London.
Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
July 18 (UPI) -- Protests over the judicial reforms championed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to engulf the country on Tuesday as people took to the streets and into buildings.
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
World News // 20 hours ago
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
July 18 (UPI) -- A former gas-field accommodation barge docked converted to house 500 asylum seekers docked on Britain's south coast Tuesday as the government's controversial drive to "stop the boats" shifted into high gear.
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
July 18 (UPI) -- The Australian state of Victoria said Tuesday it was pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games citing the cost which it said had ballooned to at least $4.1 billion -- throwing the whole tournament into doubt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement