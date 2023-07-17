Trending
World News
July 17, 2023 / 11:46 AM

China rebukes planned August stopover of Taiwanese VP Lai Ching-te

By Simon Druker
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday warned the United Sates that Beijing would "take strong measures" in opposition to a planned visit by Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te. Photo courtesy Chinese Foreign Ministry
July 17 (UPI) -- China on Monday warned the United States ahead of a planned stopover next month by Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing will "closely follow the situation and take strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity," when asked about the trip during her regularly scheduled news conference Monday

"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and the Taiwan region, firmly opposes any visit by 'Taiwan independence' separatists to the U.S. in any name or under whatever pretext, and firmly opposes the U.S.'s conniving with and supporting the 'Taiwan independence' separatists and their separatist activities in any form," the spokesperson said.

"We have lodged serious representations with the U.S. side."

RELATED Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion

Lai, who is also a leading candidate in Taiwan's upcoming January presidential election, will stop in the United States on the way to Paraguay for the Aug. 15 inauguration of President-elect Santiago Peña.

A member of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, Lai has made several public statements about the territory's independence from China.

Lai's stopover is not an official visit and is out of necessity, given the distance between Taiwan and Paraguay.

The stopover, however brief, still flies in the face of the One China Policy adopted by the United States in 1972, Ning said Monday.

"The Taiwan question is the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in the China-U.S. relations. We urge the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, act on its leaders' commitment including not supporting 'Taiwan independence,' stop official interaction with Taiwan, stop upgrading its substantive exchanges with the region, and stop sending any wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Ning said during the news conference.

The stopover comes after China in April deployed three navy vessels into waters near Taiwan as President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

RELATED North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance

A U.S. official told reporters that China "should not use as a pretext any transit by Vice President Lai for brazen coercion or other provocative activities [and] should not be a pretext for interference in Taiwan's election either."

"We've had 10 vice presidential transits in the last 20 years -- all have occurred without incident,"

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry is currently in China for bilateral talks on climate change.

Kerry is the third senior U.S. official to visit the country recently. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met earlier in July with Chinese officials, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent two days there in June.

