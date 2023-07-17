Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2023 / 8:27 AM

Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion

By Clyde Hughes
State Department special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry praised China for its efforts on renewables but urged it to slow the expansion of its coal-powered plants. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
State Department special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry praised China for its efforts on renewables but urged it to slow the expansion of its coal-powered plants. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry started his three-day mission to China by praising the communist country for expanding renewables while Beijing to reduce its use of coal power.

Kerry was set to open the trip with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua as the two nations -- both among the world's largest polluters -- look to rekindle climate talks.

Advertisement

"China has been doing an incredible job of building out renewables," Kerry said. "But on the other hand, we see new coal coming online which undoes the benefit of that."

Despite its contribution to pollution, China which has promised to become carbon neutral by 2060, is also the globe's largest renewal power producer, leading the way in solar and wind energy

RELATED China GDP declines in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades

Global Energy Monitor, a California-based environmental nonprofit, said China could reach its 2030 goal of generating 1,200 gigawatts of renewable energy ahead of schedule because of its aggressive installation pace.

Kerry on Monday pushed for China to slow down the expansion of its coal-fired power plants.

"The world and the climate crisis demand that we make progress rapidly and significantly," Kerry said. "It is vital that we come together to take action."

Advertisement

Kerry became the latest member of the Biden administration to visit China in a proactive push to lower the tension between the two countries. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Beijing earlier this month and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his own trip last month.

Kerry's previous efforts to work with China had stalled after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province and a violation of the so-called "One China" doctrine.

"In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, and challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves," Kerry said on Monday before his four-hour meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

RELATED North Korea defends ICBM launch in rare U.N. Security Council appearance

Kerry said on Monday that the United States and China must find common ground outside of politics to work together on climate challenges.

"This is not a political issue," Kerry said. "This is not a bilateral issue or an ideological issue. This is real life unfolding before our eyes as a consequence of the choices we make or don't make."

Advertisement

Read More

White House launches $20B in grants for low-income, clean-energy initiatives

Latest Headlines

Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
World News // 7 minutes ago
Netanyahu rails against protesting military reservists
July 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized military reservists refusing to serve as a protest over his proposed judicial reforms, in his first appearance since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
World News // 46 minutes ago
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
July 17 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday it had terminated an agreement allowing Ukraine to ship out grain from its ports in the Black Sea.
China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades
World News // 1 hour ago
China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades
July 17 (UPI) -- China said Monday that economic growth slowed in the second quarter as the effects of an initial burst of growth unleashed by the reopening of the economy after COVID-19 faded.
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 3 hours ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured in an undescribed Monday morning incident that halted traffic on the strategically important Crimean bridge.
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing in South Korea after heavy rains, while President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday called for climate disaster readiness.
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said Sunday.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
World News // 16 hours ago
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 18 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 19 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 20 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement