Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 18, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Kerry, Li talk climate change as record heat hits Beijing

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (L) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. Photo by Florence Lo/EPA-EFE
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (L) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. Photo by Florence Lo/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- With record-high temperatures in China as a backdrop, U.S. special presidential envoy on climate John Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang about enhancing their cooperation on the issue of climate change.

In the current heat wave in China, Beijing on Tuesday recorded its record 27th day above 95 degrees. It marked the second intense heatwave for China in consecutive years. In 2022, China recorded its most "extreme high-temperature events" since 1961.

Advertisement

In his meeting with Li, Kerry said the high temperatures were a clear sign that "things are changing."

"In the last weeks, scientists have expressed greater concern than ever about what is happening on the planet," Kerry said.

RELATED China rebukes planned August stopover of Taiwanese VP Lai Ching-te

Kerry framed his opening remarks with Li by explaining the importance of having a stabilized relationship between the world's two largest economies in order to have an impact on global climate change.

"Now we're in a place where because of the efforts of President Biden and President Xi to try to stabilize the relationship, we can now I hope, make progress between now and the meeting in the [United Arab Emirates], in December, of COP 28," Kerry said.

Advertisement

Kerry met with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who said climate change is simply one part of a larger picture between the two countries.

RELATED Kerry praises China's efforts on renewables, urges easing of coal plant expansion

"Of course, pushing for cooperation on climate change is under the larger scope of China-U.S. relations," Wang said in a translated statement.

Li said the United States and China should share scientific and technological achievements while promoting global green and low-carbon transformation. He added that developed countries should give more technological support to developing countries.

Kerry said he hopes that the relationship between the two countries can be strengthened so they can jointly address climate change.

RELATED China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades

Latest Headlines

U.N.: American detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N.: American detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
July 18 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen has crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas into North Korea without authorization, the U.S.-led U.N. Command said Tuesday.
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine intercepts 6 cruise missiles, 25 drones, military says
July 18 (UPI) -- The Russian military launched six cruise missiles at Odessa, which is on Ukraine's southern coast with the Black Sea.
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
World News // 1 hour ago
ICC cleared to proceed with investigation into Philippines 'war on drugs'
July 18 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court's appeals chamber said on Tuesday that an investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte administration's war on crime can continue after the government criticized the proceedings.
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
World News // 3 hours ago
British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal
July 18 (UPI) -- A British mother of three serving a 28-month prison sentence for a late abortion during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was freed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in London.
Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel judicial reform protesters block traffic, swarm Rabbinical Court
July 18 (UPI) -- Protests over the judicial reforms championed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to engulf the country on Tuesday as people took to the streets and into buildings.
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
World News // 4 hours ago
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
July 18 (UPI) -- A former gas-field accommodation barge docked converted to house 500 asylum seekers docked on Britain's south coast Tuesday as the government's controversial drive to "stop the boats" shifted into high gear.
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games due to ballooning costs
July 18 (UPI) -- The Australian state of Victoria said Tuesday it was pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games citing the cost which it said had ballooned to at least $4.1 billion -- throwing the whole tournament into doubt.
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the USS Kentucky, arrived in Busan on Tuesday on the first visit of its kind in more than 40 years, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.
U.S. bolsters forces in Persian Gulf to counter Iran's attempts to seize tankers
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. bolsters forces in Persian Gulf to counter Iran's attempts to seize tankers
July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced it is bolstering its forces in the Persian Gulf to counter Iranian attempts to seize oil tankers in the region.
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured Monday on the strategically important Crimean Bridge, said Russian officials, who accused Ukraine of attacking the structure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Donald Trump faces key pretrial hearing in classified documents case
Donald Trump faces key pretrial hearing in classified documents case
Prosecutors in Oregon now believe deaths of four women linked
Prosecutors in Oregon now believe deaths of four women linked
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement