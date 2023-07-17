Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2023 / 7:38 AM

China GDP declines in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades

By Paul Godfrey
China said Monday its economy had "shown good momentum of recovery" in the April to June quarter, even as growth slowed from 2.2% to 0.8%. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
China said Monday its economy had "shown good momentum of recovery" in the April to June quarter, even as growth slowed from 2.2% to 0.8%. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- China said Monday that economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 0.8% from 2.2% in the January to March period as the effects of an initial burst of growth unleashed by the reopening of the economy after COVID-19 faded.

Year-on-year, growth accelerated to 6.3%, up from 4.5% in the first quarter, led by a rise in industrial, manufacturing, services and agricultural output but a weakening property market and exports all weighed on the short-term performance of the economy, according to preliminary estimates published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Advertisement

GDP topped $4.15 trillion in the first quarter but only $4.3 billion in the second quarter with trade falling by around 6% in June alone, led by an 8.3% fall in exports to just $280 million and imports down 2.6% to $209 million.

Investment in real estate development fell sharply in June, down 7.9% on a year-to-date basis compared with a 5.8% fall in the January to March period, as supply continued to far outweigh demand.

RELATED U.S. climate envoy Kerry says he will take no 'concessions' to China for climate talks

Unemployment among adults fell slightly from 4.3% to 4.1% but among 16-24-year-olds it surged to 21.3%, up from 19.6%, but inflation fell from an already low 1.3% in the first quarter to 0.7% raising the specter of deflation. Core inflation, which strips out the prices of volatile goods including food alcohol and tobacco, also fell.

Advertisement

The bureau said the economy had "shown good momentum of recovery" thanks to a focus on promoting high-quality development, better balanced domestic and international imperatives, coordinating COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, and prioritizing stable growth, employment and prices.

"As a result, the market demand gradually recovered, production supply continued to increase, employment and price were generally stable, and residents' income grew steadily. The national economy showed a good momentum of recovery.

RELATED China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait

The Communist Party is aiming to grow the economy by 5% in 2023, a modest target compared with the pre-2020 era when growth routinely ran 6%-7%. The party is trying to balance the reopening of its $16 trillion economy -- the world's second-largest -- following three years of pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions, which were lifted in December.

RELATED Microsoft: Chinese hackers targeted email systems of European, U.S. agencies

Latest Headlines

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 1 hour ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
July 17 (UPI) -- A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured in an undescribed Monday morning incident that halted traffic on the strategically important Crimean bridge.
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'
SEOUL, July 17 (UPI) -- At least 40 people have died and nine more are still missing in South Korea after heavy rains, while President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday called for climate disaster readiness.
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
World News // 7 hours ago
Canadian firefighter dies from injuries sustained battling northern blaze
July 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian firefighter battling a blaze in the Northwest Territories has died, officials said Sunday.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
World News // 15 hours ago
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
July 16 (UPI) -- The alpha male influencer Andrew Tate, who is criminally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, is seeking a U.S. defamation lawsuit against two of his accusers.
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
World News // 16 hours ago
Doctors release Netanyahu from hospital after overnight stay
July 16 (UPI) -- Physicians released Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Sunday after he was admitted there for dehydration the day before, officials said.
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
World News // 18 hours ago
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
July 16 (UPI) -- The environmentalist group Futuro Vegetal said Sunday that its members had vandalized the $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie in Spain on Saturday.
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
World News // 18 hours ago
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
July 16 (UPI) -- Renowned singer and actress Jane Birkin died at her home over the weekend. She was 76.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
World News // 20 hours ago
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announces retirement
July 16 (UPI) -- Longtime British politician Ben Wallace, who is currently serving as the country's defense secretary, said he will leave government service during the next cabinet reshuffling and will not run for reelection in Parliamen
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine confirms Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus
July 15 (UPI) -- Wagner Group forces have arrived in Belarus, Ukraine's border guard confirmed Saturday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to drive a wedge been the mercenaries and their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
World News // 1 day ago
Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees
July 15 (UPI) -- Italy and other areas of Mediterranean Europe braced Saturday for record temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a punishing "Cerberus" heat wave gathered strength.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Famed French singer Jane Birkin dies in home at 76
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement