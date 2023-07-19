Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 5:07 PM

Pew: Most Asian Americans have unfavorable views of China, prefer Taiwan

By Adam Schrader
1/3
The Pew Research Center has long studied the views of Americans on China and other Asian countries but has not highlighted the views of Asian Americans on such topics until now. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Pew Research Center has long studied the views of Americans on China and other Asian countries but has not highlighted the views of Asian Americans on such topics until now. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A new poll conducted amid rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, as well as with the United States, has found that most Asian Americans view China unfavorably.

The poll, conducted by the Pew Research Center, surveyed 7,006 Asian adults living in the United States over the course of six months from July 2022 to January 2023.

Advertisement

Pew has long researched the views of Americans on China and other Asian countries but has not highlighted the views of Asian Americans on such topics, according to the study.

The poll found that 78% of Asian adults in the United States view the nation unfavorably but just 20% view China favorably. Only 11% viewed the United States unfavorably while the majority, 52%, viewed China unfavorably.

RELATED Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China

Mainland China views Taiwan -- which it sees as officially part of the Republic of China -- and its 23 million residents as a wayward province and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary. Many supporters of Taiwan have argued it is an independent sovereign state separate from China, which has never controlled Taiwan.

Of the respondents to the survey, 56% viewed Taiwan favorably while just 6% viewed Taiwan unfavorably.

Advertisement

Among the largest uncertainties was how Asians in the United States felt about Vietnam and the Philippines. Of the respondents, 51% said their views toward Vietnam were neither favorable nor unfavorable and 48% said the same about the Philippines.

RELATED China rebukes planned August stopover of Taiwanese VP Lai Ching-te

Though, of those who took a stance, more respondents viewed Vietnam and the Philippines favorably. India suffered the most ambivalence with 33% viewing the nation favorably and 23% viewing it unfavorably with 41% neither favorable nor unfavorable.

When considering how Asians in the U.S. viewed their specific homelands, China suffered the most with just 41% of Chinese Americans viewing their homeland favorably. Meanwhile, 95% of those with Taiwanese heritage viewed the island favorably.

Unsurprisingly, Chinese Americans born in the United States are less likely than Chinese immigrants to have a favorable view of China. Chinese immigrants are somewhat less likely than those born in the U.S. to have a favorable view of Taiwan.

RELATED China GDP growth slows in second quarter as COVID-19 reopening boom fades

Despite their positive feelings for their homelands, a staggering 84% of Asian adults born in the United States said that they would not move to their ancestral homelands compared to 68% of foreign-born Asian adults.

Only a third of respondents thought China might become the leading economic power globally in the next decade.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
July 19 (UPI) -- UPS will head back to the negotiating table next week after the company reached out to the Teamsters union in a last-ditch effort to avert a strike.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
July 19 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he would not run for reelection.
Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries.
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied former President Trump's legal move to transfer the Manhattan criminal business fraud case to federal court. Trump faces 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
July 19 (UPI) -- Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday he would resign after a report on a misconduct investigation cleared him of falsifying research data.
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santons, R-N.Y., is asking a judge to relax some of the conditions imposed on him while out on bail for a 13-count federal indictment.
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
July 19 (UPI) -- NASA's plans to retrieve samples of soil from Mars and fly them back to Earth is in deep trouble with a Senate committee on Wednesday offering $300 million for the plan for the fiscal year 2024, well short of the $949 mi
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
July 19 (UPI) -- The Hoover, Ala., Police Department said there was no evidence of a toddler walking down the highway in Thursday's disappearance of Carlee Russell, who returned safely on Saturday.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
July 19 (UPI) -- Israeli President Issac Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome peppered with applause and standing ovations.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement