Russian state TV shares first video of defense minister since Wagner revolt

Russian state TV shared video purporting to show Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting troops involved in the war in Ukraine in what would be his first public appearance since a revolt by members of the Wagner mercenary group. File Photo by Russian Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian defense ministry released a video to state television on Monday showing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting troops involved in the war in Ukraine. The ministry did not elaborate on when the video was taken or where it was taken, however, if confirmed it would mark Shoigu's first sighting since a rebellion launched by members of the Wagner mercenary group. Advertisement

The release of the video comes as rumors continued to swirl around Russia, its military, the mercenary group, and their respective leaders, President Vladimir Putin and Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin.

However, Russian news agencies have previously shared pre-recorded segments showing officials including Putin working in the Kremlin when, in reality they may be elsewhere.

The video said Shoigun visited "the forward command post of one of the formations of the 'Western' group of troops." The defense minister could be seen riding in a vehicle and arriving at a command post, where he listens to reports from officers and looked over a battlefield map. The video itself, though, contained no sound.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on Russia to unify behind Putin in the wake of the revolt.

"The consolidation of the whole of society is especially important; we need to act together, as one team, and maintain the unity of all forces, rallying around the president," he said in a televised meeting.

Prigozhin while fighting on behalf of Moscow against Ukraine, has frequently criticized Russia's military and its leadership for not having more success in Ukraine. He has also accused the Kremlin of not providing enough weapons for his private military organization.

Over the weekend, rebel Wagner members captured a city 120 miles from Moscow in protest before turning it back over. Putin, in the meantime, called Prigozhin a traitor and announced a deal where he would be exiled to Belarus, one of Russia's few allies in its war against Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had placed restrictions against Wagner Group members over the weekend at the height of the rebellion but officially called off those limits on Monday.

In response to the rebellion, Russian Internet regulators blocked access to the VKontakte social network page for the Concord Group, the company owned by Prigozhin. Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal agency responsible for controlling and censoring mass media, had blocked access to Prigozhin's company page after the revolt.