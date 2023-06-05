Advertisement
World News
June 5, 2023 / 12:31 PM

U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government

By Simon Druker
The United States sanctioned seven Russian nationals Monday, for their attempts to help destabilize President Maia Sandu and the government of Moldova, and 'subvert democracy.' File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned seven Russian nationals Monday, for their attempts to help destabilize the government of Moldova and "subvert democracy."

All seven are linked to the same influence group, which has ties to Russian military intelligence, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The OFAC has now seized all property and interests in property under U.S. control from the seven members of the malign influence group, as identified by the Foreign Malign Influence Center.

The designated individuals all participated in various ways in a plot to help destabilize and overthrow Moldova's government. The foreign actors helped organize and stage anti-government protests inside the Eastern European country, which borders Russia.

Protests called for Moldovan President Maia Sandu to step down. Sandu said in February her government and intelligence service were altered to the plot by Ukrainian security forces.

At the time, Sandu said her country expected specially instructed individuals from the Kremlin to cause disruptions under the guise of legitimate demonstrations as Russia sought to exert influence and control over the former Soviet satellite state.

The OFAC designated the group's leader, Konstantin Sapozhnikov for orchestrating the plot, along with Yury Makolov, Aleksey Losev and Gleb Khloponin for providing logistical support and planning. Losev's ceramic lantern business is now also on the OFAC designation list.

Svetlana Boyko, one of the group's senior members, and Vasily Gromovikov were both involved in helping to budget and finance the operation, with ties to the Russian Federation. Anna Travnikova has been known to U.S. officials since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine and believed to have been "promoting pro-Russia narratives for audiences in multiple countries, including the United States."

Boyko was also previously known to the OFAC for her ties with a Russian agent already under U.S. sanctions.

"The sanctions imposed today shine a light on Russia's ongoing covert efforts to destabilize democratic nations," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement Monday.

"Russia's attempted influence operations exploit the concerns of the citizens of these countries, to destabilize legitimately elected governments for Moscow's own interests. The United States remains committed, along with the EU, to target individuals who engage in such activities against the government of Moldova."

Latest Headlines

WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
World News // 39 minutes ago
WHO to expand on European Union digital COVID-19 certification system
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said on Monday it will expand on the European Union's digital COVID-19 certification system for use globally which will facilitate mobility across a range of ongoing health threats and pande
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
World News // 1 hour ago
EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation
June 5 (UPI) -- The European Commission is asking all tech companies operating in the European Union to begin voluntarily labeling content appearing on their platforms that is generated by artificial intelligence.
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
World News // 1 hour ago
Spotify to layoff 200 employees in 'realignment' of podcast division
June 5 (UPI) -- Spotify announced on Monday that it will lay off about 2% of its Spotify workforce as they go through a "strategic realignment" in connection with its podcast services.
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States Navy released a video Monday showing a near-collision between a U.S. destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend.
Britain to deploy two more barges to house asylum seekers
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain to deploy two more barges to house asylum seekers
June 5 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday his government had secured two additional barges to accommodate another 1,000 asylum seekers as part of his plan to stop small boats crossing the English Channel. 
Hong Kong authorities arrest woman in deaths of 3 daughters
World News // 3 hours ago
Hong Kong authorities arrest woman in deaths of 3 daughters
June 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong authorities arrested a 29-year-old woman on Monday whom they accused in the death of her three young daughters.
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian mother pardoned of conviction for killing her four children
June 5 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has spent 20 years in jail for killing her four children has been freed after a special commission of inquiry threw the convictions into doubt, New South Wales officials said Monday.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern honored with royal title of dame
World News // 4 hours ago
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern honored with royal title of dame
June 5 (UPI) -- New Zealand has recognized its former prime minister as a dame for her leadership in steering the country through multiple crises during a tumultuous five years in office before her surprise resignation in January.
Hong Kong appeals court overturns Bao Choy conviction
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong appeals court overturns Bao Choy conviction
June 5 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong appeals court gave a rare victory against the government on Monday when it overturned the conviction of local journalist Bao Choy for making false statements to access vehicle records.
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
June 5 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday its forces repelled a major five-pronged assault in the south Donetsk region by Ukrainian tank and mechanized battalions, killing at least 250 troops and destroying tanks and armored vehicles.
