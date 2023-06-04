Advertisement
World News
June 4, 2023 / 4:30 PM

Russia detains Navalny protesters on his birthday as British officials say arrests show Putin's 'paranoia'

By Adam Schrader
Russian police on Sunday arrested protesters demonstrating in support of imprisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on his birthday as British officials said recent crackdowns on anti-war demonstrators show the “paranoia” of President Vladimir Putin. Photo courtesy of OVD-Info
Russian police on Sunday arrested protesters demonstrating in support of imprisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on his birthday as British officials said recent crackdowns on anti-war demonstrators show the “paranoia” of President Vladimir Putin. Photo courtesy of OVD-Info

June 4 (UPI) -- Russian police on Sunday arrested protesters demonstrating in support of imprisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on his birthday as British officials said recent crackdowns on anti-war demonstrators show the "paranoia" of President Vladimir Putin.

OVD-Info, an independent human rights group based in Russia, provided live updates Sunday as police made arrests of Navalny supporters across the country.

Advertisement

Navalny, who survived being poisoned, has accused Putin of being responsible and has been arrested and imprisoned in Russia since 2021. His arrest continues to spark regular protests.

One protester in St. Petersburg, identified by OVD-Info as Yuri Samokhvalov, was beaten by police officers during his arrest so badly that he had to be hospitalized and taken away by ambulance.

RELATED Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite

Five people who were arrested in Moscow were charged with "disobedience of government officials," according to the organization - which is defending them in court.

Advertisement

Anton Pazukhin was detained in the Red Square in Moscow for simply holding a poster that read "#Free." Others held signs that wished Navalny a "Happy Birthday."

At least 54 people were detained in the capital alone on Sunday, according to OVD-Info.

RELATED China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war

The news comes amid a crackdown on citizens wearing blue and yellow items which the British Defense Ministry said Sunday shows the paranoia of Putin surrounding the war in Ukraine.

"Some local Russian security officials are likely interpreting Russia's draconian wartime legislation to mean that public display of blue and yellow items is outlawed because it might evidence discreet support for Ukraine," the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Sunday.

In May, Russian authorities arrested a care home worker for allegedly wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work, according to the British Defense Ministry.

RELATED Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway

Russian National Guard troops also recently arrested a 22-year-old man in the town of Volkhov, near St. Petersburg, before officials later determined the blue and yellow flag on his clothing was the logo for the country's own Aerospace Forces.

"The clampdown highlights uncertainty within a paranoid Russian officialdom of what is and is deemed permissible within an increasingly totalitarian system," the British Defense Ministry said.

Advertisement

OVD-Info has tracked 19,586 arrests at anti-war protests in Russia since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

The extent of protests in Russia has been difficult to document since Putin approved laws criminalizing speaking out against the Russian military and targeting journalists who report what the government considers to be "false news" about the invasion.

However, in one instance, Dmitry and Yulia Golovlyov -- citizens of Belarus -- were detained in Moscow because they were caught launching white and blue balloons and a flag, according to OVD-Info.

In dozens of articles published over the last month, OVD-Info has tracked arrests for things as mundane as arguing about the war in cafes and on trains.

Analysts have suggested infighting has escalated among some of Russia's top leaders regarding the war.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis published Saturday that Yevgeny Prigozhin -- the head of the Wagner Group mercenary forces -- has escalated his feud with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russian military troops had placed anti-tank mines and other explosives on routes Wagner forces were using to exit fighting in Bakhmut, Prigozhin alleged Friday.

Advertisement

"Prigozhin asserted that these charges were placed in rear areas with no Ukrainian activity and that the MoD likely meant for Wagner forces to detonate the explosives in order to give Wagner a 'public flogging,'" the ISW said in its analysis.

The ISW analysts said that Prigozhin's "flamboyant allegations" are also "likely an attempt to retain his heightened initiative within the Russian information space following the capture of Bakhmut."

Latest Headlines

Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
World News // 2 hours ago
Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway
June 4 (UPI) -- A tanker ship transporting crude oil from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea broke down in the Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through the critical waterway on Sunday.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
June 4 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, vowed Sunday that the isolated dictatorship would make a second attempt to launch a spy satellite after last week's failed attempt.
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
World News // 5 hours ago
China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu accuses U.S. of 'provocation,' warns of 'disaster' of war
June 4 (UPI) -- China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu has accused the United States of "provocation" and warned of the "unbearable disaster" of war between the two nations.
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
World News // 1 day ago
Indian train disaster death toll rises to 288 as rescuers continue search
June 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Friday's train accident in India's Odisha state rose to 288 on Saturday as rescuers looking for survivors used cranes and bulldozers in an attempt to raise mangled rail cars. 
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year
June 3 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit the remote nation of Mongolia later this year, the Vatican confirmed in a statement Saturday.
Rain gives firefighters in Atlantic Canada chance to gain ground on wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Rain gives firefighters in Atlantic Canada chance to gain ground on wildfires
June 3 (UPI) -- Crews in Atlantic Canada are using a brief period of rain on Saturday to gain ground on massive wildfires in Nova Scotia that have caused a widespread and extensive damage.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in for third term
World News // 1 day ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in for third term
June 3 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a third term Saturday after winning last month's run-off election.
U.S., EU officials urge Kosovo, Serbia to de-escalate ethnic tensions
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., EU officials urge Kosovo, Serbia to de-escalate ethnic tensions
June 3 (UPI) -- American and European officials are calling on the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate tensions in northern Kosovo where dozens of citizens and UN peacekeepers have been hurt during protests.
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
World News // 1 day ago
President Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to launch counteroffensive
June 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Saturday his country is ready for its anticipated counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.
3 Israeli soldiers killed in security incident along Egyptian border
World News // 1 day ago
3 Israeli soldiers killed in security incident along Egyptian border
June 3 (UPI) -- Three Israeli soldiers were killed Saturday in a terrorist incident along the Egyptian border, military officials announced. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
Texas sixth-grader sexually abused numerous kindergarten girls, parents claim in lawsuit
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement