May 18, 2023 / 11:54 PM

Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off

By Darryl Coote
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive in Japan for the G7 Summit that kicks off Friday. Photo courtesy of Rishi Sunak/Twitter
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive in Japan for the G7 Summit that kicks off Friday. Photo courtesy of Rishi Sunak/Twitter

May 18 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled fresh sanctions targeting Russia on Friday as the leaders of the G7 congregate in Japan for a summit where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the redoubling of support for Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin.

Sunak announced that Britain will ban Russian diamonds, a $4 billion export industry for Moscow, as well as imports of Russian copper, aluminium and nickel.

Alongside the bans, Britain will also designate 86 people and companies, including those a part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military-industrial complex as well as those involved in the energy, metals and shipping industries, which are key revenue sources for country.

"For the sake of global peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion does not reap rewards," he said in a statement.

The sanctions were announced as the leaders of the G7 wealthy nations were in Japan's Hiroshima for a three-day summit where the topic of Ukraine and its defense against Russia are expected to take center stage along with creating peace in the Indo-Pacific and nuclear disarmament, among other pressing issues.

On Friday, the prime minister with other world leaders visited the Hiroshima Peace Park, ground zero of the first nuclear bomb used in war, which the U.S. military dropped on the city on Aug. 6, 1945.

The visit occurred at about noon and the ceremony included the laying of white flower wreaths at the cenotaph world leaders posing for photos.

Following the park visit, the G7 leaders will attend summit sessions, including those on Ukraine, during which Sunak will warn against complacency in defending democratic values and standing up to autocratic regimes, his office said in a statement.

The sanctions announcement on Friday comes after Sunak met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday when the British leader confirmed new military aid would be coming.

They also come amid expectations that the other G7 leaders would soon follow with punitive measures of their own.

A senior official of Biden administration told reporters Thursday during a briefing on the summit that "all G7 members are preparing to implement new sanctions and export controls."

The trade controls will cut 70 Russian and third-country entities from U.S. exports and upwards of 300 people, companies, vessel and aircraft will be hit with designations.

"These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy and extractive capabilities of Russia and other actors helping to support the war," the official said. "This will include designations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
World News // 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
May 18 (UPI) -- The British government revealed Thursday that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II cost taxpayers more than $200 million.
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
May 18 (UPI) -- At least 13 people have died in Italy as of Thursday as the country faces its worst flooding in a century.
IMF approves $3 billion credit loan to help stabilize Ghana's economy
World News // 12 hours ago
IMF approves $3 billion credit loan to help stabilize Ghana's economy
May 18 (UPI) -- In a bid to "restore macroeconomic stability," the International Monetary Fund confirmed Thursday it is extending the government of Ghana approximately $3 billion worth of credit.
British telecommunications company BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs, replace 20% with AI
World News // 13 hours ago
British telecommunications company BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs, replace 20% with AI
May 18 (UPI) -- The British telecommunications company BT says it will eliminate between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030, with up to 20% to be replaced by AI.
Royal Mail parent blames $1.3 billion loss on strikes, lagging productivity
World News // 14 hours ago
Royal Mail parent blames $1.3 billion loss on strikes, lagging productivity
May 18 (UPI) -- The parent company of Britain's Royal Mail blamed strikes by postal workers and a dearth of productivity gains for a $1.3 billion loss in its domestic mail business Thursday.
G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to settling tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and achieving peace in Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire
World News // 16 hours ago
New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire
May 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand police probing an arson attack that killed six people at a hostel in Wellington arrested and charged a man Thursday as the operation as the recovery phase of the operation wound down.
Pakistan police surround Imran Khan's home seeking protest suspects
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistan police surround Imran Khan's home seeking protest suspects
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday surrounded the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as they accused him of harboring suspects wanted in violent protests that followed his arrest earlier this month.
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage
May 18 (UPI) -- Targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the southern port of Odessa came under "unprecedented" attack overnight from ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers, Black Sea warships and ground forces.
U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military
BANGKOK, May 18 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military has imported at least $1 billion in weapons and related materials from Russia, China and other countries since seizing power in a February 2021 coup, according to a new report by a U.N. expert.
