Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) said Wednesday that a Quad meeting scheduled next week for Sydney has been canceled as U.S. President Joe Biden had to cut his Asia trip shot due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

May 17 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that a so-called Quad summit planned for next week in Sydney has been canceled due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in the United States. The summit involving the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States was to be held May 24, and was to cap off U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Asia that is to start Friday with a three-day G7 summit in Japan and include a historic stop in Papua New Guinea. Advertisement

However, the White House announced Tuesday that Biden will be returning home on Sunday following the end of the G7 summit for negotiations with congressional leaders over raising the debt ceiling.

The Biden administration and congressional Republicans have been feuding for months over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of its June 1 deadline.

The GOP have sought to use its majority in the House to push back against Democratic spending, an issue they have tied to raising the United States' debt, while the president and his Democratic Party have been steadfast that the debt ceiling must be raised without conditions to make sure the country's bills are paid.

Albanese told reporters during a doorstop briefing in Tweed Heads that the Quad meeting has been canceled because of Biden's absence.

The Australian leader said he had spoken early Wednesday to his U.S. counterpart, who "expressed very much his disappointment at being unable to come to Sydney for the Quad leaders' meeting."

"The blocking and the disruption that's occurring in domestic politics in the United States, with the debt ceiling issue, means that, because that has to be solved prior to 1 June -- otherwise there are quite drastic consequences for the U.S. economy, which will flow on to the global economy -- he understandably has had to make that decision," Albanese said.

He added that with all four leaders in Japan on Saturday and Sunday an effort will be made for them to gather as well as time will be sought for bilateral meetings.

"At this stage, we haven't got a time locked in for that arrangement," he said. "This is a decision that's been made overnight our time in the United States."

Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960, the majority during Republican presidencies, including thrice during the previous Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warn of economic catastrophe if an agreement on raising the debt ceiling is not made prior to the June deadline.

"Revitalizing and reinvigorating our alliances and advancing partnerships like the Quad remains a key priority for the President," the White House said.

"We look forward to finding other ways to engage with Australia, the Quad, Papua New Guinea and the leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum in the coming year."