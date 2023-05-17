Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 17, 2023 / 5:22 AM

Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short

By Darryl Coote
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) said Wednesday that a Quad meeting scheduled next week for Sydney has been canceled as U.S. President Joe Biden had to cut his Asia trip shot due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) said Wednesday that a Quad meeting scheduled next week for Sydney has been canceled as U.S. President Joe Biden had to cut his Asia trip shot due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that a so-called Quad summit planned for next week in Sydney has been canceled due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.

The summit involving the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States was to be held May 24, and was to cap off U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Asia that is to start Friday with a three-day G7 summit in Japan and include a historic stop in Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement

However, the White House announced Tuesday that Biden will be returning home on Sunday following the end of the G7 summit for negotiations with congressional leaders over raising the debt ceiling.

The Biden administration and congressional Republicans have been feuding for months over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of its June 1 deadline.

RELATED Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress

The GOP have sought to use its majority in the House to push back against Democratic spending, an issue they have tied to raising the United States' debt, while the president and his Democratic Party have been steadfast that the debt ceiling must be raised without conditions to make sure the country's bills are paid.

Advertisement

Albanese told reporters during a doorstop briefing in Tweed Heads that the Quad meeting has been canceled because of Biden's absence.

The Australian leader said he had spoken early Wednesday to his U.S. counterpart, who "expressed very much his disappointment at being unable to come to Sydney for the Quad leaders' meeting."

RELATED House Speaker Kevin McCarthy optimistic about debt ceiling deal by 'end of the week'

"The blocking and the disruption that's occurring in domestic politics in the United States, with the debt ceiling issue, means that, because that has to be solved prior to 1 June -- otherwise there are quite drastic consequences for the U.S. economy, which will flow on to the global economy -- he understandably has had to make that decision," Albanese said.

He added that with all four leaders in Japan on Saturday and Sunday an effort will be made for them to gather as well as time will be sought for bilateral meetings.

"At this stage, we haven't got a time locked in for that arrangement," he said. "This is a decision that's been made overnight our time in the United States."

RELATED U.S. household debt moves above pre-pandemic levels

Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960, the majority during Republican presidencies, including thrice during the previous Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warn of economic catastrophe if an agreement on raising the debt ceiling is not made prior to the June deadline.

Advertisement

"Revitalizing and reinvigorating our alliances and advancing partnerships like the Quad remains a key priority for the President," the White House said.

"We look forward to finding other ways to engage with Australia, the Quad, Papua New Guinea and the leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum in the coming year."

Latest Headlines

Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
World News // 13 hours ago
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
May 16 (UPI) -- Two poultry workers in the United Kingdom tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Tuesday.
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
World News // 14 hours ago
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
May 16 (UPI) -- More than 4.5 million people have died as a result of wars since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a new study from the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute.
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
World News // 17 hours ago
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Council on Tuesday formally adopted a pair of rules designed to regulate the cryptocurrency market.
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent.
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
World News // 22 hours ago
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
May 16 (UPI) -- Kyiv came under the most intensive bombardment Tuesday since Russia resumed its attacks from the air at the beginning of the month, injuring three people and damaging building and cars.
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
May 16 (UPI) -- Long-awaited U.S. Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, the Pentagon said, with expectations that Ukrainian soldiers will begin training on the advanced weaponry in the coming weeks.
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
World News // 1 day ago
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand said Tuesday that multiple people are dead after a fire tore through a Wellington hostel overnight.
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
World News // 1 day ago
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
May 15 (UPI) -- The State Department has released its 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, which shows ongoing violations in China, Russia, Iran, India and Afghanistan.
American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency
World News // 1 day ago
American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency
May 15 (UPI) -- The United Nations' migration agency has elected its first woman, an American and former White House adviser, to become director general after voting out the agency's five-year incumbent.
European Union commission approves Microsoft's bid for gaming giant Activision
World News // 1 day ago
European Union commission approves Microsoft's bid for gaming giant Activision
May 15 (UPI) -- The executive branch of the European Union said Monday that Microsoft has offered enough remedies to address antitrust concerns, paving the way for a proposed $69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement