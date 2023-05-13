Advertisement
World News
May 13, 2023 / 9:59 AM

Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit

By Don Jacobson
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) at Chigi Palace during Zelensky's visit to Rome on Saturday. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) at Chigi Palace during Zelensky's visit to Rome on Saturday. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.

Zelensky and Meloni met face-to-face at the Palazzo Chigi, Meloni's official residence in Rome for about 70 minutes in talks conducted in English without interpreters.

The Ukrainian leader was also scheduled to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican later Saturday.

"Today in Rome,'' Zelenskyy tweeted. "I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!"

Meloni was expected to tell the Ukrainian leader that Italy, in conjunction with its European Union allies, will continue to provide military assistance and other types of support to his nation until Russia ceases its hostilities in the region, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The Italian premier told reporters in a post-meeting press briefing that the two had a "long and fruitful discussion" during which she expressed support for Zelensky's 10-point peace plan, which he introduced at a G20 summit meeting in November.

The plan calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory as well as setting up a war crimes tribunal, releasing of all prisoners and Ukrainians who have been forcibly relocated into Russian territory.

Before meeting with Meloni, the Ukrainian leader conferred with President Mattarella at his official resident in Rome. He also expressed Italy's full support for Ukraine.

"I reaffirm Italy's full support for Ukraine in terms of military, financial, humanitarian and reconstruction aid in the short and long term," Mattarella said, according to ANSA. "Not only the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine are at stake, but also the freedom of peoples and the international order."

