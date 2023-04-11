Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2023 / 10:52 AM

U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace

Regime's decision affects 3,500 U.N. employees

By A.L. Lee
The ruling Taliban regime has banned Afghan women from attending public universities and from working for world peacekeeping organizations like the United Nations, while also limiting their access to many public spaces around the country. File Pool Photo by John Minchillo/UPI
The ruling Taliban regime has banned Afghan women from attending public universities and from working for world peacekeeping organizations like the United Nations, while also limiting their access to many public spaces around the country. File Pool Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations told its employees in Afghanistan to stay home Tuesday after the Taliban regime ordered all women in the country to stop working for non-governmental aid organizations.

In a statement, the U.N. said it instructed staff not to report to U.N. offices in response to last week's decision by the de facto government to cut off girls and women from access to education and employment opportunities.

Advertisement

While the ban applies to the entire country, it strikes a devastating blow to the U.N., which employs about 4,000 people nationwide -- 3,500 of which are Afghan.

The U.N. cited the United Nations Charter in declaring the country's ban on women illegal under international law.

RELATED Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration

"U.N. work in Afghanistan is driven by the humanitarian imperative to save lives and guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence," the statement said.

The U.N. also accused the Taliban of trying to force the organization out of Afghanistan in an effort to derail its humanitarian mission in the absence of the U.S. military, which President Joe Biden ordered withdrawn in 2021 after two decades of war.

Advertisement

Initial dealings with the Taliban were relatively constructive when the regime returned to power. But since then, decisions by the fundamentalist leadership have banned women from attending public universities and from working for world peacekeeping organizations like the U.N., while also limiting their access to many public spaces around the country.

RELATED Taliban adds U.N. to list of organizations off-limits to Afghan women

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemned" the ban on Afghan female colleagues and demanded the law be revoked.

"If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it," Guterres said on Twitter.

The organization, which is charged with monitoring the country's deepening human rights crisis, said it planned to maintain communication with the ruling Taliban as required by the U.N. Security Council.

RELATED British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says

"United Nations engagement in Afghanistan, conducted extensively and in good faith, is anchored in the founding vision of the United Nations, that of peace, stability, and human rights for all peoples," the statement said.

Roza Otunbayeva, who serves as the U.N.'s special envoy to Afghanistan, was conducting an operational review to determine the agency's next move.

Otunbayeva will consult with U.N. staff in the country to ensure adequate operational adjustments and to develop contingency plans for other issues that might come up. The work includes assessing the scope and consequences of the ban, with the ability to pause any review activities as needed.

Advertisement

For now, only a limited number of U.N. employees will remain in place to perform critical tasks, while the agency did not provide a timeline for when or if full-scale operations would ever resume.

The latest ban comes five months after the regime announced a similar ban on U.N. partners working on the frontline of aid delivery in the country.

Read More

U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report

Latest Headlines

U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
World News // 4 minutes ago
U.N. says nearly 8,500 civilians killed since Russian invasion
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office for The High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said the estimated civilian casualty figures for the war in Ukraine were nearing 8,500 but warned the actual numbers are likely much higher.
IMF sees rough economic road ahead
World News // 57 minutes ago
IMF sees rough economic road ahead
April 11 (UPI) -- Though inflationary pressures are easing in the world's leading economies, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that levels will remain above-target until at least 2025.
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
April 11 (UPI) -- A volcano in Russia's Far East Kamchatka region erupted just after midnight local time on Tuesday, covering a nearby village with ash as plums soared for an estimated seven miles high.
South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting
April 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that it would keep its base interest rate unchanged due to heightened risks in the global financial system that outweighed above-target inflation.
Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
World News // 2 hours ago
Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
April 11 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Tuesday they were coordinating the rescue of about 1,200 migrants on two boats in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the largest such efforts ever.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant on Monday in the middle of increasing tensions with Palestinians and Lebanon.
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
April 11 (UPI) -- The United States and the Philippines commenced their largest-ever joint military exercise on Tuesday in a show of strengthening defense ties against an assertive Chinese presence in the region.
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
World News // 4 hours ago
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
April 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of British doctors walked out of hospitals across the country Tuesday at the start of a four-day strike over pay and conditions, forcing the cancellation of at least 350,000 operations and appointments.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of the secretive regime's offensive military capabilities and reviewed frontline plans against neighboring South Korea, state media reported Tuesday.
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
April 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria came under attack Monday, resulting in zero casualties, U.S. Central Command said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement