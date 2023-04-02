Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2023 / 11:04 AM

British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says

By Adam Schrader
Miles Routledge has been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Miles Routledge/Twitter
Miles Routledge has been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Miles Routledge/Twitter

April 2 (UPI) -- The Taliban has detained three British men in Afghanistan, according to the humanitarian aid group Presidium Network.

The Presidium Network, a British nonprofit focused on providing support during humanitarian issues, said in a statement that the men have been allowed to speak with their families.

"We can confirm the men have spoken with the family, the conversation was unscripted, and that they are being treated fairly," the statement from Presidium Network reads.

"The family was able to speak for one minute to one minute and a half and to speak freely, clearly what is an important and emotional call, and represents tremendous progress in the situation."

The men were not identified by the Presidium Network. One of the men was named as 53-year-old medic Kevin Cornwell by the BBC while another was identified as by Sky News as Miles Routledge -- a so-called "danger tourist" famous for sharing videos from such countries online.

"I go to the most dangerous places on Earth for fun! Afghanistan Taliban takeover, South Sudan, Ukraine war, shooting w/ Taliban, Snake Island," Routledge wrote on Twitter.

The third man, who has not been named, was identified as the manager of a hotel for charity workers.

"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement to Sky News.

British officials continue to advice residents against traveling to Afghanistan because of possible detention.

"The relief Kevin's family expressed after hearing his voice for the first time in three months not knowing if he was well brought a sense of peace and gave them hope that this situation will be resolved soon," the Presidium Network said in its statement.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghanistan from an American-backed government in August 2021 after President Joe Biden began withdrawing troops from the country, which had been occupied by American forces since 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The last of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan left later that month and the Taliban has since moved fast to crack down on advances made during the American occupation, including closing schools for girls.

