Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 5:36 PM

Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration

By Simon Druker
1/4
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks to the press after the release of a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks to the press after the release of a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report to Congress Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The 12-page report was jointly compiled by the U.S. State Department and Pentagon and stands by President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw American forces, leading to the militant Taliban re-taking power in that country.

Advertisement

Biden has stood by the decision since that time.

The report placed a level of blame on former President Donald Trump and his administration.

RELATED Taliban adds U.N. to list of organizations off-limits to Afghan women

"While recognizing the strategic necessity of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan, President Biden and his team were well aware of the challenges posed by withdrawing from a war zone after twenty years -- especially under the circumstances that they inherited," the report states.

"The departing Trump Administration had left the Biden Administration with a date for withdrawal, but no plan for executing it. And after four years of neglect -- and in some cases deliberate degradation -- crucial systems, offices, and agency functions that would be necessary for a safe and orderly departure were in disrepair."

Advertisement

National security spokesman John Kirby backed that narrative in comments to reporters Thursday, following the release of the report.

RELATED British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says

"First, and most critically, the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan was the right one," Kirby began.

"While it was always the president's intent to end that war, it is also undeniable that decisions made and the lack of planning done by the previous administration significantly limited the options available. Thus, President Biden's choice was stark, either withdraw all our forces or resume fighting with the Taliban. He chose the former."

Secretary of State Lloyd Austin said the report will serve as a learning tool.

RELATED GOP House committee chair subpoenas Antony Blinken over Afghanistan withdrawal

"This review was an important step to inform future DoD decision-making, and we will continue to support other reviews, including the Afghanistan War Commission's efforts to review the full 20 years of the war. I strongly believe that a thoughtful and comprehensive examination of the entirety of America's longest war by the Commission will be an important contribution to the nation," Austin said in a statement.

Under Trump, American negotiators originally signed a deal with the Taliban in 2020 that set a deadline for the withdraw of U.S. troops.

Advertisement

The Taliban made rapid progress in recapturing Afghanistan in 2021 after the departure of American military forces.

Since that time, the group has continued to curtail women's rights despite promises to the contrary. It also reinstated public executions.

On Wednesday, it ordered all female Afghan employees of the United Nations to quit working for the international agency, part of its policy to block women and girls from accessing education or employment.

Latest Headlines

Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.
Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers appear poised to remove three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday angrily responded to a report that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife were longtime recipients of undisclosed luxury trips from a major Republican Party donor.
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
April 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Dalton, Ga., Thursday to announce a $2.5 billion solar panel factory expansion between Summit Ridge Energy and Qcells.
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
April 6 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations.
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
Meteorologists will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as there is concern that a tropical or subtropical system may brew prior to moving onshore in the southern United States next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement