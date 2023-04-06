Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration

1/4

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks to the press after the release of a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report to Congress Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August 2021. The 12-page report was jointly compiled by the U.S. State Department and Pentagon and stands by President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw American forces, leading to the militant Taliban re-taking power in that country. Advertisement

Biden has stood by the decision since that time.

The report placed a level of blame on former President Donald Trump and his administration.

"While recognizing the strategic necessity of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan, President Biden and his team were well aware of the challenges posed by withdrawing from a war zone after twenty years -- especially under the circumstances that they inherited," the report states.

"The departing Trump Administration had left the Biden Administration with a date for withdrawal, but no plan for executing it. And after four years of neglect -- and in some cases deliberate degradation -- crucial systems, offices, and agency functions that would be necessary for a safe and orderly departure were in disrepair."

National security spokesman John Kirby backed that narrative in comments to reporters Thursday, following the release of the report.

"First, and most critically, the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan was the right one," Kirby began.

"While it was always the president's intent to end that war, it is also undeniable that decisions made and the lack of planning done by the previous administration significantly limited the options available. Thus, President Biden's choice was stark, either withdraw all our forces or resume fighting with the Taliban. He chose the former."

Secretary of State Lloyd Austin said the report will serve as a learning tool.

"This review was an important step to inform future DoD decision-making, and we will continue to support other reviews, including the Afghanistan War Commission's efforts to review the full 20 years of the war. I strongly believe that a thoughtful and comprehensive examination of the entirety of America's longest war by the Commission will be an important contribution to the nation," Austin said in a statement.

Under Trump, American negotiators originally signed a deal with the Taliban in 2020 that set a deadline for the withdraw of U.S. troops.

The Taliban made rapid progress in recapturing Afghanistan in 2021 after the departure of American military forces.

Since that time, the group has continued to curtail women's rights despite promises to the contrary. It also reinstated public executions.

On Wednesday, it ordered all female Afghan employees of the United Nations to quit working for the international agency, part of its policy to block women and girls from accessing education or employment.