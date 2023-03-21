Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2023 / 12:54 AM

U.S. lists human rights abuses around the world in new report

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has released the 47th annual report on Human Rights Practices for nearly 200 countries, showing an erosion of human rights last year in Iran, Afghanistan, Burma, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ethiopia. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has released the 47th annual report on Human Rights Practices for nearly 200 countries, showing an erosion of human rights last year in Iran, Afghanistan, Burma, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ethiopia. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The United States has released its 47th annual report on Human Rights Practices for nearly 200 countries, showing an erosion of human rights last year in Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ethiopia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken released the report Monday "to safeguard and uphold human dignity when it's under threat in so many ways," calling the information important for U.S. diplomacy.

Advertisement

"Human rights are universal. They aren't defined by any one country, philosophy or region. They apply to everyone, everywhere," Blinken said.

"The report makes clear that, in 2022, in countries across every region, we continued to see a backsliding of human rights conditions -- the closing of civic space, disrespect for fundamental human dignity," Blinken said as he turned his focus to specific countries, including Iran.

Advertisement

"The report details the appalling and ongoing abuses committed by the regime in Iran against its own people," Blinken said. "In the wake of the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, authorities have killed hundreds of peaceful protestors, including dozens of children, and have arbitrarily detained thousands."

Blinken also called out the ongoing decline of human rights in the People's Republic of China.

"The PRC continues its abuses, including genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, repression of Tibetans, crackdown on basic rights in Hong Kong and targeting of individuals on the mainland for exercising fundamental freedoms."

RELATED Uyghur leader calls for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin

Blinken also pointed to ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan, where the Taliban represses women's and girls' rights to education and work, and in Myanmar, where thousands of activists have been killed by the military regime. He also denounced offenses in Cuba and Nicaragua, where the "authoritarian government continues to detain political prisoners and hold them in appalling prison conditions."

While human rights degraded last year in Ethiopia, Blinken said November's Cessation of Hostilities Agreement is helping to renew humanitarian assistance, restore justice and stop the fighting.

"I have determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Defense Forces, Tigray People's Liberation Front forces and Amhara forces committed war crimes during the conflict in northern Ethiopia," Blinken said.

Advertisement

"The conflict in northern Ethiopia was devastating. Men, women and children were killed. Women and girls were subject to horrific forms of sexual violence. Thousands were forcibly displaced from their homes. Entire communities were specifically targeted based on their ethnicity," Blinken added, saying the parties to the agreement have since acknowledged the atrocities.

"The government of Ethiopia is taking the first steps by publicly releasing a detailed green paper of transitional justice options based upon best practices and building upon the experiences of other states emerging from periods of mass violence."

While Blinken focused on other countries, he said the report applies to all allies and partners, including the United States, which "faces its own set of challenges on human rights."

"Our willingness to confront our challenges openly, to acknowledge our own shortcomings -- not to sweep them under the rug or pretend they don't exist -- that is what distinguishes us and other democracies."

Blinken credited journalists, officials and citizens for documenting human rights abuses at "great personal risk of retaliation, harassment, detention, torture, even death," as he celebrated the ten Global Human Rights Defender awardees and his colleagues at the State Department.

Advertisement

Read More

China's Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Ukrainian city Mariupol

Latest Headlines

2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 teens on spring break killed in sledding accident at Colorado resort
March 20 (UPI) -- Two Illinois teenagers, on spring break at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, were killed Sunday night while sledding down a closed halfpipe, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden honors Iranian women at Nowruz reception
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the Persian New Year on Monday with a White House reception to celebrate Nowruz, paying tribute to Iranian women and girls. Astronaut Lieutenant Colonel Jasmin Moghbeli also spoke at the event.
American aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
American aid worker held hostage in West Africa for 6-plus years finally released by captors
March 20 (UPI) -- American aid worker Jeff Woodke, held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday.
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs legislation to declassify info on origin of COVID-19 pandemic
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation Monday to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Texas high school
March 20 (UPI) -- A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside an Arlington, Texas, high school Monday as students returned from spring break.
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence
March 20 (UPI) -- Six more members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday for their involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden issues first veto, blocks GOP-led retirement investment resolution critical of 'woke' ideas
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday, blocking a resolution that would have tossed what Republicans called a "woke" Labor Department rule to weigh climate and social factors in investments.
Judge rules banks can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules banks can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
March 20 (UPI) -- A Manhattan District judge ruled Monday that JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank can be sued for profiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme.
Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement
March 20 (UPI) -- Already announcing a headcount reduction of some 18,000 jobs this year, online retail giant Amazon said Monday it was trimming another 9,000 from its payrolls, citing an uncertain economic future.
Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida jury finds 3 men guilty in 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion
March 20 (UPI) -- A Florida jury Monday found three men guilty in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
Five minors killed in fiery New York car crash
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness after missile drill
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness after missile drill
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
Donald Trump attorneys demand Georgia investigation into 2020 election be quashed
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
UBS rescue of Credit Suisse sends shudder through markets
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement