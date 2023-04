An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials. Photo courtesy of Xavier Roseren/ Facebook

April 9 (UPI) -- An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted Sunday that the avalanche occurred midday local time at the Armancette glacier near Mont Blanc. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The victims are believed to be hikers, according to the BBC.

"An avalanche occurred in the middle of the day at the Armancette glacier in the Alps. The provisional report shows 4 people dead and several injured. Rescuers are still at work," Darmanin tweeted. "Thank you for their action. Thoughts for the victims and their loved ones."

Xavier Roseren, a member of parliament who manages the nearby Les Contamines-Montjoie ski resort, said in a post on Facebook that several agencies were involved in the rescue mission, including the Mont Blanc High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon, civil security helicopter teams and first responders.

People have been urged to stay on the designated ski runs if venturing out today as there is still potential for another avalanche.

"At the Armancette glacier in the Alps, an avalanche caused casualties. We are thinking of them and their families," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. "To find people still stuck in the snow, our rescue forces are mobilized. Our thoughts accompany them, too."