Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet

April 4 (UPI) -- At least seven tourists are dead and 20 injured after an avalanche in Sikkim, India, near the border with Tibet.

The Indian military attempted rescue operations but had to pause when another slide took place.

As many as six vehicles carrying about 30 tourists were traveling along the road between India's Sikkim state and Chinese-administered Tibet when they were hit by an avalanche, the army said.

Officials expressed early fears that as many as 70 people could have be trapped under the snow, but they later confirmed that all the missing passengers had been accounted for.

"All tourists and tourists vehicles have been accounted for. The rescue operation has been called off. Details of recovered tourists will be shared later," the NDRF said in a statement.

"Distressed by the avalanche Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I Hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.