Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2023 / 6:37 AM

British education system facing new wave of strikes as unions reject pay offer

By Paul Godfrey
British teachers who walked out on strike three weeks ago in a dispute over pay are gearing up for a fresh wave of strikes beginning later this month. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
British teachers who walked out on strike three weeks ago in a dispute over pay are gearing up for a fresh wave of strikes beginning later this month. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- Britain's schools are facing a wave of strikes after a third teachers' union said Wednesday that its members had rejected the government's latest pay offer.

The National Association of Head Teachers said its 37,000 members had voted overwhelmingly to reject the government's "inadequate and unaffordable" pay offer and was considering balloting the membership over strike action.

Advertisement

More than 90% of the union members said the offer was unaffordable, saying they did not have the headroom in their budget to be able to afford the pay offer for the upcoming academic year which begins in September.

Four out of five members also indicated a willingness to strike.

RELATED British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter

"Our members do not recognize the government's calculations on the affordability of the offer, with the vast majority of head teachers and school business leaders saying they could not pay the rise from their existing budgets," said NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman. "This is a very clear stumbling block and one the government must listen to and solve if we hope to bring this dispute to an end."

Advertisement

NAHT's National Executive will now meet to discuss the next steps, including a formal ballot on industrial action.

The government's offer is for a 4.3% raise -- more for new teachers whose starting salary would rise to $37,500 -- plus a $1,250 one-off payment this year. Teachers are also concerned that the offer is not funded and that schools will have to pay for the raise out of their existing budgets.

RELATED British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay

On Tuesday, the 450,000-strong National Education Union backed more strikes on top of two days of strikes set for April 27 and May 2, with further walkouts possible in the fall.

Delegates at the union's annual conference in Yorkshire voted for a three-day strike in late June or early July.

"If the Government does not resolve the current pay dispute the NEU will re-ballot members for a renewed mandate for further industrial action in the next academic year," the union said in a news release.

RELATED British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter

That could see the strikes continue over into the new academic year if members give their backing.

"To parents, we say that we have no wish to disrupt education, indeed our action is aimed at getting the government to invest in the education of this generation of children and the people who teach them," the NEU said.

Advertisement

"We are asking our school reps to plan with headteachers to ensure that year 11 and year 13 students have a full program of education on the upcoming strike days."

Three other unions, the NASUWT, Association of School and College Leaders and the University and College Union are all also balloting their members over industrial action.

Members of the University and College Union voted Monday to renew their union's ballot for industrial action over pay, pensions and working conditions, bringing campus strikes affecting 150 British universities in coming months a step closer.

The government, which says schools could afford to fund most of the pay raise from their budgets, called the further strike action "extremely disappointing" and has threatened to withdraw its pay offer if strikes go ahead.

Unions are arguing that the pay rise be fully funded because taking the money from schools' budgets would likely entail cutbacks to other areas.

Latest Headlines

Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader
World News // 10 minutes ago
Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader
April 5 (UPI) -- Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's fundraising and finances.
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
April 5 (UPI) -- Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa on Tuesday night, arresting hundreds of people they said had barricaded themselves in the building.
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
World News // 10 hours ago
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, but has informed the British monarch that the United States will be represented by first lady Jill Biden.
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
World News // 12 hours ago
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
April 4 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will take on two new positions, following her resignation in January, as a new trustee to Earthshot Prize and as special envoy to fight extremist violence online.
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday, welcomed the news Finland officially became a member of NATO, enlarging the European military alliance to 31 countries while drawing threats from Russia.
Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet
World News // 17 hours ago
Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet
April 4 (UPI) -- At least seven tourists are dead and 20 injured in an avalanche in Sikkim, India, near the border with Chinese-administered Tibet.
On energy, Russia lost the war, Western leaders say
World News // 18 hours ago
On energy, Russia lost the war, Western leaders say
April 4 (UPI) -- While the situation has improved since last year, U.S. and European leaders Tuesday sharply condemned Russia's war in Ukraine for ushering in a global food and energy crisis.
German, Belgian police raid European People's Party headquarters
World News // 18 hours ago
German, Belgian police raid European People's Party headquarters
April 4 (UPI) -- Belgian and German police on Tuesday raided the Brussels headquarters of the European People's Party, which constitutes the largest single party in the European Parliament.
Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue
World News // 20 hours ago
Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue
April 4 (UPI) -- A temporary deal ensures that crude oil exports from the Kurdish north of Iraq can resume, the president of the regional government said Tuesday.
Britain fines TikTok $16M for misuse of child data; Australia announces ban on federal devices
World News // 1 day ago
Britain fines TikTok $16M for misuse of child data; Australia announces ban on federal devices
April 4 (UPI) -- Both Britain and Australia took action against TikTok on Tuesday as Western nations continue to crack down on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app over privacy concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement