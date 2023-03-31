Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 31, 2023 / 9:49 AM

British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay

By Paul Godfrey
The union representing British Amazon workers at a warehouse in the city of Coventry on Friday announced six days of strikes planned for next month in a dispute with the company over pay and conditions. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The union representing British Amazon workers at a warehouse in the city of Coventry on Friday announced six days of strikes planned for next month in a dispute with the company over pay and conditions. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 31 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in Britain are set to stage a fresh wave of strikes next month as a dispute over pay threatened to escalate, the country's third-largest union said Friday.

More than 500 workers at a warehouse in Coventry about 90 miles north of London will join a pair of three-day stoppages on April 16-18 and April 21-23, according to the GMB union.

Advertisement

News of the stoppages came as the union announced strike ballots were underway at five other Amazon sites across the Midlands.

GMB is testing the waters for stoppages among staff with indicative votes at Amazon facilities in Rugby, Coalville, Kegworth, Mansfield and Rugeley.

RELATED Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement

The union is seeking a raise to $18.50 an hour, up from the current $12.90 rate, to bring pay in line with Amazon employees in the United States, and improved working conditions.

Advertisement

Amazon announced a pay increase earlier this month but the union said the offer meant an average increase of between 1.8% and 2.5% and pledged to fight on.

"Amazon bosses have refused to talk to us about pay," GMB official Stuart Richards said in a Twitter post. "While the company made huge profits, they thought workers would give up if they offered them scraps. They got it very, very wrong."

RELATED Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday

Amazon has countered that less than 1% of its British workforce is involved in the Coventry dispute, while pointing to its recent efforts to increase pay.

"We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and we're pleased to be announcing another increase for our U.K. teams," an Amazon spokesperson said. "Over the past seven months, our minimum starting pay has risen by 10%, and by more than 37% since 2018. We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities."

About 300 workers at the plant first walked off the job on Jan. 25, the first time the U.S. online retail giant has been hit by industrial action in the country.

RELATED Amazon to shut down three warehouses in Britain

Last year, workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York voted to establish the first-ever labor union in the company's history.

Advertisement

The GMB, however, is not recognized by Amazon and therefore is currently unable to negotiate with the company on behalf of its members, but union leaders told the BBC they are nearing enough members to force recognition from the company.

According to the GMB, Amazon U.K. reported that it paid just $13.3 million in tax in 2021, despite recording a pre-tax profit of $251.3 million

RELATED British Amazon workers strike in first for the tech giant

It added that pay for Amazon's British warehouse workers has increased 29% since 2018, and pointed to a $616 one-time payment it had made to help employees with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Amazon strikes come amid a winter of industrial discontent in Britain not seen since the late 1970s with wave after wave of strikes in sectors ranging from the railways and the postal service to health care and the civil service.

Earlier this month Amazon increased to 27,000 the number of jobs it planned to cut from its global workforce this year up from the 18,000 it announced in January, with CEO Andy Jassy citing uncertain economic conditions and a wave of rapid hirings in the past.

RELATED British Amazon workers strike in first for the tech giant

In an open letter to employees, Jassy said that the jobs would be eliminated over the next few weeks, mostly in advertising, its gaming service Twitch, cloud computing unit AWS and part of its human resources division.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis could leave hospital 'in a few days' after bronchitis treatment
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis could leave hospital 'in a few days' after bronchitis treatment
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis could be discharged from a Rome hospital "in a few days" after being treated for viral bronchitis with antibiotics under a doctor's care, Vatican officials said Thursday.
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain joined a 10-country trading bloc in the Indo-Pacific on Friday, its biggest trade deal since quitting the European Union's $16 trillion single market in 2021.
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
World News // 3 hours ago
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain's economy narrowly avoided going into recession in the fourth quarter of last year and instead defied expectations by growing slightly, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
March 31 (UPI) -- Both the United States and Iran are claiming victory after the U.N.'s World Court ordered Washington to pay compensation over freezing Iranian assets though it is allowing nearly $2 billion to remain out of reach.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 1 day ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
World News // 13 hours ago
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
March 30 (UPI) -- A report into a mass shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia three years ago found that police missed multiple red flags and failed to respond quickly enough.
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
World News // 15 hours ago
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
March 30 (UPI) -- Finland is set to join NATO after Turkey finally set aside months of delays, and approved its application.
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
World News // 20 hours ago
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
March 30 (UPI) -- The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has released an update on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after visiting the facility on Monday.
Korea's SK hynix to go ahead with new U.S. chip factory
World News // 21 hours ago
Korea's SK hynix to go ahead with new U.S. chip factory
SEOUL, March 30 (UPI) -- The world's second-largest memory chip manufacturer, SK hynix, is forging ahead with plans to build a $15 billion semiconductor chip factory in the United States.
Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says
March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' health has improved, the Vatican said in an updated released Thursday. Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome for heart and breathing difficulties Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement