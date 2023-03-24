Trending
March 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM

Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka

By Clyde Hughes
Five people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a so-called "invincibility center" in the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Thursday night, officials said. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Facebook
March 24 (UPI) -- Russian missiles overnight struck the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing five people at a place meant as shelter for displaced Ukrainians, officials said Friday.

They said three women and two men died when a missile struck a so-called "invincibility center," the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said. At least one man had been pulled from the building's rubble alive.

"One of the missiles hit the invincibility center building, and the other hit a place near it," the prosecutor's office said. Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said five others were injured in the attack.

The invincibility centers are locations throughout Ukraine where heat and power banks can be found for residents amid outages during the Russian invasion.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidency's office, share a video on Twitter of a cleanup after another overnight Russian airstrike that hit the Sumy region.

The Russians also attacked the town of Bilopilya with shells and bombs.

"Rubble is being dismantled after a night [of] shelling, during which Russian planes dropped several aerial bombs on the city," Ukrainian officials said. "One of them hit the police building, and a local school was also damaged. A policeman and a school guard were killed, nine more people were injured."

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a new report on Friday that they found thousands of cases of civilian casualties along with cases of torture, rape and arbitrary detention in the Ukraine conflict over six months from August to January.

"The human rights situation across the country remains dire amid the ongoing armed attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the OHCHR said.

The report said at least 1,605 persons have been killed and 4,382 persons injured, but added that actual numbers "are likely considerably higher, since these figures only include the cases that OHCHR has been able to verify."

Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa

