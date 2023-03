Visiting U.S. Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning (C) poses with U.S. soldiers at the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade of the U.S. Forces Korea's Eighth Army in Osan, near Seoul, on August 2, 2016. The Pentagon said Ukrainian soldiers are wrapping up their training on the Patriot missiles systems early on Tuesday. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/UPI

March 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said Tuesday it will send Patriot missile defense systems and Abrams tanks to Ukraine sooner than expected because the Ukrainian soldiers have excelled in learning their operations. Sixty-five Ukrainian soldiers have been training on the defense systems and tanks in Fort Sill, Okla., but U.S. officials said their training will wrap up well ahead of schedule. They will get additional training in Europe before they are taken to the battlefield against Russia.

"Our assessment is that the Ukrainian soldiers are impressive, and absolutely a quick study," Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, the Fort Sill commander, said, according to CNN.

"Due to their extensive air defense knowledge and experience in a combat zone, it was easier -- though never easy -- for them to grasp the Patriot System Operations and Maintenance concepts."

The Pentagon said it was able to also speed up the time it takes the ship Abrams tanks to Ukraine by delivering M1-A1 models, an older version of the tank.

Officials said the Ukrainians spent some 600 training hours since January, doing 10-hour days for six days a week. They said the soldiers' previous knowledge helped in the education process.

In January, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, press secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense, initially said it typically takes a year to go through the Patriot missile training program but they would try to speed up the process to get the soldiers back to Ukraine.