Russian strikes killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, according to officials. Photo by Donetsk Military Administration via Pablo Kyrylenko/ Telegram

March 14 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed in Ukraine Tuesday as Russia launched a new wave of missile strikes. A Russian strike damaged six buildings and killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, two people were killed in the city of Kostiantynivka, and one was killed in Kharkiv Oblast, according to officials. Advertisement

"Kramatorsk, A Russian missile hit the city center. Six high-rise buildings were damaged. At least three people were injured. One person died. My condolences to the family! Rescue operations are still ongoing," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

"The evil state continues to fight against the civilian population. Destroying life and leaving nothing human. Every strike that takes an innocent life must result in a lawful and just sentence that punishes murder It will definitely be that way," Zelensky added.

Paul Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said two people were killed and seven were wounded in the city of Kostiantynivka.

One person was killed by Russian fire in Vovchansk city in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Synyehubov.

"The enemy continues to shell civilians and civilian infrastructure of Vovchansk. Unfortunately, people died. Today, around 10 a.m., during the shelling of the city, an enemy projectile hit a civilian car. A 55-year-old woman who was in it died on the spot," Synyehubov said in a Telegram message.

Kramatorsk is situated close to the frontline city of Bakhmut and has been reinforced throughout the war to prevent encirclement if the Russian forces are able to break through in Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military said it intercepted a number of Russian missiles launched from Russian jets against the southern city of Odesa.

"The enemy conducted an airstrike in Odesa region using tactical aircraft," Ukraine's Operational Southern Command said. "The missiles have been destroyed over the sea."