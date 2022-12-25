Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal

Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was appointed to his third term as Nepali prime minister. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal will serve his third term as prime minister of Nepal. President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed "Prachanda" Dahal to the position on Sunday, with a swearing-in scheduled for Monday, according to the Kathmandu Post.

"The President appointed Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the new prime minister of the country today," said Tika Dhakal, a communication director for the president.

"With the support of all the parties in Parliament except the Nepali Congress, the CPN (Unified Socialist) and the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Dahal laid claim to the post."

Dahal previously served as prime minister from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2016 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal.

The pair held a meeting with multiple party leaders, including CPN president Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. They will seek the formation of a new government with the support of 165 of 275 lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

"As the largest party, the Nepali Congress failed to form a government under its leadership as per article 76(2) of the Constitution, within the president's deadline," said Shankar Pokharel, general secretary of the CPN.

"Now the CPN-UML has taken the initiative to form the new government under the leadership of Prachanda with the support of 165 lawmakers."

The deadline to form a new government is Sunday night. If they fail to form a new government, the president may extend the deadline.